Propsect Watch: Yoali Mosqueda

This week’s Prospect Watch features a fighter who is actually not a prospect anymore but a ranked fighter in the flyweight division with a bright future.

Yoali Mosqueda, 25, is a former seven-time Mexican national amateur champion and has won multiple Central American medals. His professional record is now 10-0 with seven knockouts. The WBO ranks him 15th in the flyweight division.

Yoali is the older of the two fighting Mosqueda brothers. NY Fights recently profiled Brandon Mosqueda (3-0, 3 KOs) in the Prospect Watch series.

Mosqueda has an intriguing origin story about his pro career, which he shared in an exclusive NY Fights interview.

Punishment Turns To Promise

Mosqueda says he began training in boxing thanks to his brother Brandon. “He started training and fighting at ten years old when I was 16.

“I left school because I never liked studying nor was disciplined in that respect. So as a punishment, my mom obliged me to take my younger brother to train at the gym quite a distance from our house, about an hour of commuting,” explained Mosqueda.

“I’ve always liked working out. We always had boxing in the family. My maternal grandfather, Jesus Mosqueda Ugalde, and uncle Jorge Mosqueda, also my trainer, were boxers. But I was never interested in boxing. I’ve always loved soccer.

“When I saw the demanding training that my uncle implemented with my brother, that’s when I began to fall in love with the sport of boxing,” said Mosqueda.

Mosqueda Getting Up To Speed

Getting started at age 16 is considered late, especially in Mexico. Mosqueda’s professional performances do not give the slightest hint that he was a late starter. Mosqueda credits his work ethic.

“I’ve always liked to work hard. I think that’s of key importance: work hard and be focused. A lot of fighters tell me, ‘You know, I am 24 years old, and I am barely going to debut. I feel like I don’t have the time.’

“And I tell them there is time. You just have to work hard and be really, really focused so you can accomplish your objective,” said Mosqueda. “I’ve always said that age is just a number. What’s important is what’s in your mind and heart mainly.”

Swift Rise To The Top

Mosqueda’s progress since the amateurs has been exceptional. “My uncle saw lots of capabilities in me, both physical and technical, so he told me, ‘You know what? You are ready to fight as an amateur.’

“After two months of training, I had my first amateur fight. I won, and I continued having amateur fights in small amateur events on Saturdays and Sundays. That’s how I started.” After just 16 fights, Mosqueda was in position for national amateur team selection.

“A year after my amateur debut in 2016, I was in a national championship fight that the Mexican Olympic Committee organized. Thank God I became a champion. I beat two fighters who were in the national selection at that time, and I fought another contender to become National Champion,” said Mosqueda.

Mosqueda’s goal didn’t include an extensive amateur career. “Fighting in the Olympics was not my goal or anything, but it came to me. So, I decided to get involved in the national selection for more opportunities and to gain experience for a professional career. For me, my dream was always to become a professional world champion in boxing.”

Olympic-Level Disappointment for Mosqueda

Mosqueda continued in Olympic-level competition for five years, winning seven national championships. While preparing to compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the flyweight division was dropped from the competition.

The disappointment impacted Mosqueda to the point where he thought his career was over.

“It became a dream after having worked hard for five years to qualify for the Olympics. It was a strong blow. I was sad. I felt like it was all over. When I focus on something, I do it well, with all my heart and energy. It was five years, and that time doesn’t return.”

Mosqueda regrouped after talking with his family and trainer. “They really supported me and helped me remember that this was not my dream in the first place. They told me ‘Remember that your dream was to become a professional world champion’. I battled in my mind, but better things came afterward for a professional career.”

Promoters Knock On Mosqueda’s Door

Opportunity knocked on Mosqueda’s door shortly after in a co-promotional deal under Juan Manuel Marquez Promotions and Bxstrs Promotions in 2021. Now, Mosqueda fights mainly under the guidance of Bxstrs Promotions.

Mosqueda has expressed his desire to stay active, up to five fights a year, as long as his health is in check. His aspirations to reach the top in the flyweight division are solid, and he is preparing with a top-notch work ethic and exceptional performances. Expect to see much more from contender Yoali Mosqueda.

Follow Yoali Mosqueda on Instagram at @yoali_mosquedamx/