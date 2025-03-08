Worldwide

Benavidez vs Andrade Result: Monster Beats Boo Boo TKO6

Boxing Worldwide

Sajid Abid On the Realities Within a Tough Sport

Betting Boxing Worldwide

McGrail vs Leach Prediction: McGrail Can't Fail

Boxing Worldwide

Is Dainier Pero A Future Heavyweight Great?

Boxing Worldwide

Danny Garcia Is Not A Boxer, He's Now a Boxer/Promoter

Betting Boxing Worldwide

BKFC Knuckle Mania 4: Predictions, Prize Money, Fight Card

Boxing Worldwide

Why Is Ryan Garcia Beefing With Baumgardner?

Boxing Worldwide

Four NY Fights Writers Win Boxing Writers Awards From BWAA

Betting Boxing Worldwide

Melikuziev vs Dibombe Prediction: Big Bombs From Bek Bully

Boxing Worldwide

Best Boxing Style: The Four Styles for Boxing Success

Worldwide

Benavidez vs Andrade Result: Monster Beats Boo Boo TKO6

Published

on

Benavidez vs Andrade Result: Monster Beats Boo Boo TKO6
Photos by Ryan Hafey/PBC

Benavidez Vs Andrade results are in: For two rounds, it felt like maybe David Benavidez would get his momentum interrupted by the skilled Demetrius Andrade, looking sharp and slick in Vegas.

Then, things reverted, with Benavidez upping the aggression, ultimately scoring a stoppage as Andrade’s corner pulled the plug after six rounds.

Statistics for Benavidez v Andrade results article

CompuBox numbers help tell the tale, bad news for Boo Boo. And Canelo if the Monster and the elite Mexican red-head clash… how would he fare?

The Monster looked ordinary early, but he got his juices flowing and dropped the 35 year old man looking to get a crown in a third weight class, in the fourth.

More battering ensued, the swelling round the eyes of the loser had him looking old and scarily worse for the wear as he walked foggily to his stool after three minutes of hellfire in the sixth.

Demetrius Andrade started with a strong effort, but was overpowered by David Benavidez. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Demetrius Andrade started with a strong effort, but was overpowered by David Benavidez. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

It looked like ref Thomas Taylor contemplated stopping things in the sixth for a moment or two, after the New England native Andrade ate heavy leather in the fifth.

As he thanked God and other facilitators, Benavidez lobbied aloud for his next target: a fight with Canelo Alvarez, to truly determine the best at 168.

Benavidez has his sites set higher, though.

David Benavidez thanks Demetrius Andrade after their fight in Las Vegas Saturday. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez thanks Demetrius Andrade after their fight in Las Vegas Saturday. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

Benavidez, who fights for Sampson Lewkowicz and PBC, told Brian Campbell in the ring postfight that he’s wanting to get to legendary status, when all is said and done.

Canelo too has his mind set on a certain standing when he leaves active combat… maybe we see that settled in 2024.

 

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading