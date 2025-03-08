Benavidez vs Andrade Result: Monster Beats Boo Boo TKO6

Benavidez Vs Andrade results are in: For two rounds, it felt like maybe David Benavidez would get his momentum interrupted by the skilled Demetrius Andrade, looking sharp and slick in Vegas.

Then, things reverted, with Benavidez upping the aggression, ultimately scoring a stoppage as Andrade’s corner pulled the plug after six rounds.

The Monster looked ordinary early, but he got his juices flowing and dropped the 35 year old man looking to get a crown in a third weight class, in the fourth.

More battering ensued, the swelling round the eyes of the loser had him looking old and scarily worse for the wear as he walked foggily to his stool after three minutes of hellfire in the sixth.

It looked like ref Thomas Taylor contemplated stopping things in the sixth for a moment or two, after the New England native Andrade ate heavy leather in the fifth.

As he thanked God and other facilitators, Benavidez lobbied aloud for his next target: a fight with Canelo Alvarez, to truly determine the best at 168.

Benavidez has his sites set higher, though.

Benavidez, who fights for Sampson Lewkowicz and PBC, told Brian Campbell in the ring postfight that he’s wanting to get to legendary status, when all is said and done.

Canelo too has his mind set on a certain standing when he leaves active combat… maybe we see that settled in 2024.