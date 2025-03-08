Ortiz vs Coria Prediction: One Last Dance For The Former World Champion?

A former world champion returns to action after years of inactivity on the Mayweather vs Gotti undercard this weekend. Will Victor Ortiz be able to stop the young Rodrigo Damian Coria or will this be his final appearance in the ring? Here is our Ortiz vs Coria prediction.

Ortiz vs Coria Prediction: There’s a 12-Year Gap Between Them

Victor Ortiz Preview

Is there any point in saying that Victor Ortiz’s best days are long gone? The 37-year-old Mexican-American has been out of action for over two years since he last faced a journeyman named Todd Manuel. Even someone like him managed to down Ortiz in the 10th round, although the former champion got up and ended up winning the fight with a one-sided decision.

Victor Ortiz started his professional career in 2004 and has faced some of the greatest fighters in modern history. His record includes 33 wins (25 KOs), 7 defeats, and 3 draws. In his heyday, he was a ferocious Southpaw boxer who was capable of taking out almost anyone in the top rankings.

He won numerous belts on his path to glory until he finally got his hands on the WBC World Welterweight Title with a tough decision win over Andre Berto in 2011. Yet again, he lost it immediately when he faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in September 2011.

That fight remained in history for Ortiz’s attempt to headbut Mayweather, which first brought him a 1-point penalty, and then resulted in a knockout a few seconds later.

Ortiz has been quite inactive since then and has only fought 7 fights in the last decade. As mentioned above, he last appeared in the ring in mid-2022. His opponent, Rodrigo Damian Coria, is not a world-class fighter but there is a solid age gap. Let’s take a closer look at the Argentinian before we give our final Ortiz vs Coria prediction.

Rodrigo Damian Coria Preview

The young Argentinian Super Welterweight is only 25 years old and cannot boast with any major achievements to date. He began his professional career in 2018, 14 years after his opponent. He rides a 13-6-0 record and has only two knockouts to boast about.

Coria had an okay start to his career and managed to pick up some wins while climbing the rankings. However, as soon as he met tough opposition, his weaknesses showed through. He lost twice by unanimous decisions to Peter Dobson and Brian Norman Jr., two fighters who are considered among the top prospects in boxing.

Norman Jr., for instance, became the WBO Interim Welterweight Champion earlier this year and should soon fight for the regular belt.

Coria managed to win three fights after that in 2023 before facing Milan Prat in early 2024, which ended in defeat. His boxing style is neither aggressive, nor flamboyant, and he lacks knockout power.

Our Victor Ortiz vs Rodrigo Damian Coria Prediction

The betting options for this bout will be limited as it is part of an exhibition card. But if we have to pick a side, we choose the Argentinian for our Ortiz vs Coria prediction.

While Victor Ortiz has plenty of experience behind his back, he has not fought in over two years. He is also 12 years older than his young foe, who fought four times last year and once in 2024. Stylistically, Ortiz would have the advantage if this fight was to happen ten years ago. But now, Coria’s defensive work should be efficient enough for a decision win.