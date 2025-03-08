Pacheco vs Sulecki Prediction: Pacheco Targets the Title

In one of the slowest weeks for boxing since the start of the year, we have a huge bout that is likely to determine the next Super Middleweight contender. Undefeated Diego Pacheco takes on his biggest challenge in the face of Maciej Sulecki. Here is our Pacheco vs Sulecki prediction.

Pacheco vs Sulecki Prediction: Diego Has a Huge Advantage

Diego Pacheco Preview

As soon as you take a peek at Diego Pacheco, you already know that the majority of his opponents are at a massive disadvantage. Standing at 193 cm, the 23-year-old towers above most fighters at Super Middleweight. Combined with his incredible reach (201 cm), few fighters possess the skills to counter Pacheco and cause him problems.

Most importantly, the Mexican-American is not simply bigger than all his opponents. He is a naturally gifted boxer and has knockout power in both hands. His sense of range and timing are impressive for his age too.

Diego Pacheco is dangerous ⚠️🥊 #PanchecoSulecki | LIVE only on DAZN | August 31 pic.twitter.com/e7PTg8KJX5 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 28, 2024

With 21 wins in 21 fights, Pacheco has already cemented his place among the highest-ranked fighters across all organizations. And when it comes to knockouts, he has 17 already, which makes for 81% out of 21 fights.

Pacheco has not yet faced many top contenders but his wins over Shawn McCalman, Marcelo Coceres, and Jack Cullen confirmed his worth. His career-best achievement thus far are the WBC USA and the WBO International Super Middleweight titles, which will be on the line this weekend.

But before we give our official Pacheco vs Sulecki prediction, let’s take a look at his far more experienced opponent.

Maciej Sulecki Preview

Maciej Sulecki has been out of the highlights in recent years, ever since he faced Demetrius Andrade for his WBO Middleweight title in 2019. Although he lost then and his only other major bout against a former world champion (Daniel Jacobs), his performances always left a great impression. He has never been knocked out and even managed to win some rounds against the best.

The 35-year-old Polish athlete will face his toughest match to date when it comes to anthropometric data. He may be just 3 inches smaller in height but the 11-inch reach differential is a massive disadvantage. At this point, when he is 12 years older and far slower than his opponent, Sulecki will have few opportunities to hurt the Mexican-American. Experts worldwide expect a heavily one-sided contest.

Our Diego Pacheco vs Maciej Sulecki Prediction

Maciej Sulecki has given us multiple impressive performances over the years. His chin is stronger than average, although he was downed twice against Gabriel Rosado and once by Daniel Jacobs. But he has also never faced someone with the knockout power of Diego Pacheco. The 23-year-old is an absolute unit.

His 11-inch reach advantage will be crucial in this fight and unless he takes unnecessary risks, we should be in for a knockout around the middle of the fight. Sulecki is experienced and tough, and we expect him to last a few segments. But we also expect him to get knocked out for the first time in his career, so this is our final Pacheco vs Sulecki prediction.