McKenna vs Mimoune Prediction: Time to Settle This Feud

If you’re wondering which boxing match is a must-watch this weekend, it’s the Tyrone McKenna vs Mohamed Mimoune rematch. The first one four years ago was a war that resulted in a robbery. Here is our McKenna vs Mimoune prediction.

McKenna vs Mimoune Prediction: Who Wins the Second One?

Before we get to the individual previews, let’s put some context in that previous sentence. Tyrone McKenna and Mohamed Mimoune fought in Golden Contract’s tournament in 2020 and the fight ended with one of the worst decisions we have ever seen.

The 10-round semi-final was brilliant but one man was clearly landing more and doing more in the ring. There was a clear consensus between all the viewers that Mohamed Mimoune was about to get his hands raised.

But then Terry Kavanagh shocked us all when he announced the name of the new champion. And it wasn’t even a split decision – the judges had it scored 97-93, 96-94, 96-94. What will happen four years later in the rematch?

Tyrone McKenna Preview

‘The Mighty Celt’ is a 34-year-old Irish boxer with a solid professional record that includes 23 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw. He started his career in 2012 and has faced a number of serious names throughout the years.

His early days included 17 undefeated fights in a row until he met Jack Catterall, a boxer who later challenged for the undisputed super lightweight championship. This is the story of his entire career – he defeated everyone but the few top-class opponents he faced.

Unmatched Support: Why My Fans Keep Coming Back@Tyronemck says he has the best support in the World, win loss or draw they still come to watch me as they know they are going to get entertained Full circle moment for the Mighty Celt from looking up to Eamonn & Brian Magee to… pic.twitter.com/cKl5XQ3kHY — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) August 2, 2024

For instance, McKenna faced Regis Prograis in 2022 and lost via knockout. Regis later won the WBC Super Lightweight title. But speaking about his achievements, we can single out a few impressive wins like the Chris Jenkins and Jose Felix fights.

McKenna has been very vocal ahead of this rematch and his promoter said that he wants to ‘right the wrongs’ after their first clash raised many questions. The fight from 2020 was a genuine contender for fight of the year and we expect this one to be even better. But before we can give our McKenna vs Mimoune prediction, we have to analyze both fighters equally.

Mohamed Mimoune Preview

Mohammed ‘The Problem’ Mimoune is a 36-year-old French boxer with a professional record of 23-6-0. He began his pro patch in 2010 and quickly established himself as one of the best boxers in the country.

His most significant achievement is winning the IBO Super Lightweight title in 2018 after defeating Emiliano Dominguez. While it is not an official world championship, it is more than what McKenna has achieved.

The last few years have not been great for Mimoune and he was considering retirement before getting called for this fight. Even if this is the last outing in his career, ‘The Problem’ wants to prove that he won the first fight and was robbed of the decision.

𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙊𝙍 𝙍𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙜𝙚? 🧨@Tyronemck won't let Mohamed Mimoune stand in his way 😤#McKennaMimoune | August 3, live on DAZN | @ConlanBoxing pic.twitter.com/SykCzHRBPO — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 22, 2024

Our Tyrone McKenna vs Mohamed Mimoune Prediction: Decision but in Whose Favor?

This will be a full 10-round war. We see no other possible outcome here, which makes it easier to pick a McKenna vs Mimoune prediction.

Surprisingly, the Frenchman is a massive betting favorite, despite being older, on a bad streak, and fighting in front of McKenna’s home crowd. This fight will take place in Belfast, Tyrone’s hometown.

Hopefully, the location will not result in another heavy backing of the local star as we expect to reach the scorecards. Neither of these two is a knockout specialist but their cardio and combat endurance is on a different level. And we pick Mimoune as our winner after ten rounds of combat.

These two want to go out and hurt each other. Although the boxing program this week is stacked, with Terence Crawford under the spotlight, we expect this fight to steal the show.