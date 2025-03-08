Cruz vs Valenzuela Prediction: Two of Mexico’s Finest

This week’s major boxing event in LA will feature a WBA Welterweight title match between two of Mexico’s most prominent rising stars. Let’s take a closer look at their strengths and weaknesses, and analyze how this fight might play out. Here is our Cruz vs Valenzuela prediction.

Cruz vs Valenzuela Prediction: Two Very Different Styles

Isaac Cruz Preview

Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz is known as one of the most aggressive and powerful boxers in the world. With a professional record of 26-2-1 and an impressive 20 knockouts, he has earned a reputation for his relentless punching power.

Hailing from Mexico City, Cruz is known for his attractive fighting style that involves constantly putting pressure on his opponents. His recent performances have confirmed that reputation, with knockouts over Rolando Romero and Eduardo Ramirez cementing his status as one of the most dangerous fighters in the world.

Pitbull is all class and knows his boxing 🥊 Rapid Fire Questions with Pitbull Cruz#RiyadhSeasonCard | #CrawfordVsMadrimov August 3 | Live on https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 | @Turki_alalshikh Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/NXCSRIUUY3 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 2, 2024

Cruz’s few weaknesses include his limited height and reach, which sometimes makes it difficult for him to work against taller opponents.

However, his drive and stamina, backed by excellent physical conditioning and mental toughness, have allowed him to overcome these difficulties almost every time effectively.

He finally won his first world championship earlier this year and it is time to make his debut defense. But before we can give our Cruz vs Valenzuela prediction, we have to analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the challenger.

Jose Valenzuela Preview

Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela is a 25-year-old fighter with a record of 13-2-0. Although he is still in his early years, his fast striking and excellent technique have helped him build a reputation among the super lightweights.

Hailing from Los Mochis and fighting out of Seattle, Valenzuela has a significant height and reach advantage over Cruz. His recent wins over Chris Colbert and Francisco Vargas show that he is capable of knocking out even the toughest opponents.

However, his two recent losses raise questions about his ability to handle high-profile opponents. These losses also exposed his vulnerability to striking, something Cruz could and probably will exploit during their fight.

This stare down 👀 The glare Pitbull and Valenzuela had at the end if their press conference sets the tone for Saturday night. #RiyadhSeasonCard | #CrawfordVsMadrimov August 3 | Live on https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 | @Turki_alalshikh Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/SozXcrpJI2 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 1, 2024

Our Isaac Cruz vs Jose Valenzuela Prediction: Late Knockout and Still…

This will be a clash of two contrasting styles. Isaac Cruz, with his aggressive boxing and knockout power, will meet the technique and speed of Jose Valenzuela.

Cruz, despite his physical limitations, will use his aggression and pressure to disrupt Valenzuela’s rhythm. He will try to close the distance, not giving his opponent time to maneuver and land precise strikes.

Valenzuela, on the other hand, will be looking to use his height and reach advantage, as well as his speed, to maintain distance and counter. The key for him will be to use his jab and dodge Cruz’s powerful strikes effectively.

However, Cruz has considerable experience and this makes him the favorite in this fight. His aggression and knockout power could be the deciding factor in the fight. We have to side with the champion for our Cruz vs Valenzuela prediction and there is a good chance for a knockout too.

But you can also opt for an over here as we do not expect this fight to end early. Valenzuela’s defense is not easy to overcome, so if we see a knockout, it should be in the late rounds.