FanDuel Boxing Betting 2022 | Lucrative Odds & Welcome Bonus

Prizefighters have always had devoted followers. The sport of boxing may be brutal, but at the same time, it has a certain romantic flair, frequently explored in movies. It's one of the most consistent sports in human civilization, retaining its popularity after a few millennia.

Verified $1,000 bet on boxing with Fanduel >> Bonus & Offers details First Bet-Risk Free: Get up to $1000*

FanDuel is now live in New York and Louisiana T&C: *Offer valid in PA, WV, CO, IN, IL, IA, TN, VA, MI, NJ, NY, and LA. Terms and Conditions Apply.

Millions flock to view a boxing bout, and many fans prefer to wager on who will be left standing in the ring. Making a boxing bet is convenient with FanDuel sportsbooks, as the platform offers comprehensive options for betting on boxing, supported by generous promotion and a diverse portfolio of banking options. And let’s not forget the comparative odds in a wide selection of boxing matches.

FanDuel Boxing Coverage

FanDuel strives to offer an all-inclusive market coverage on every sport listed on their website. Boxing receives the same treatment, with the most popular bouts available to bettors.

FanDuel Boxing makes it possible to wager on nearly every weight class and federation. At the same time, the FanDuel boxing odds are competitive and get released well ahead of time, making it possible to tailor a quality wagering strategy.

Boxing Betting Types

Boxing on FanDuel gets supported by a wide range of betting types that cover most aspects of a boxing bout.

Let’s examine several of the popular options:

Moneyline: This is the most simple and frequently used FanDuel boxing betting format. Players chose the favorite or the underdog to win the match.

This is the most simple and frequently used FanDuel boxing betting format. Players chose the favorite or the underdog to win the match. Total Rounds: A regular boxing match has 12 rounds, but it can end faster. With total rounds, bettors wager if the match will end sooner or later than the offered number. Typically, the line is set at 9.5 rounds, and both options will offer different odds.

A regular boxing match has 12 rounds, but it can end faster. With total rounds, bettors wager if the match will end sooner or later than the offered number. Typically, the line is set at 9.5 rounds, and both options will offer different odds. Method of Victory: A boxing bout can end in a decision or a knockout, and bettors choose one of the two. This is an attractive bet type when a KO gets expected.

A boxing bout can end in a decision or a knockout, and bettors choose one of the two. This is an attractive bet type when a KO gets expected. 3 Way Boxing Moneyline: Boxing is a sport with three potential outcomes for a boxer, a win, a loss, or a draw. With this type of bet, you get covered in most eventualities.

Boxing is a sport with three potential outcomes for a boxer, a win, a loss, or a draw. With this type of bet, you get covered in most eventualities. Parlay: There are numerous FanDuel bouts on the repertoire over a weekend, and bettors can combine several matches on one betting slip in the form of a parlay bet. This can be a profitable wager because the odds multiply with every new bet. However, to win, you must correctly guess every bout.

There are numerous FanDuel bouts on the repertoire over a weekend, and bettors can combine several matches on one betting slip in the form of a parlay bet. This can be a wager because the odds multiply with every new bet. However, to win, you must correctly guess every bout. When Will the Fight End: This is a similar bet to the totals but requires more precision. Round betting makes it possible to wager on the exact round when the bout will end. In FanDuel's case, you get more leeway and can wager on a set of rounds. For example, the bout will end between rounds 1-3 or 7-9. It is tough to predict wager, but the FanDuel boxing odds are highly rewarding.

This is a similar bet to the totals but requires more precision. Round betting makes it possible to wager on the exact round when the bout will end. In FanDuel's case, you get more leeway and can wager on a set of rounds. For example, the bout will end between rounds 1-3 or 7-9. It is tough to predict wager, but the FanDuel boxing odds are highly rewarding. Boxing Prop Bets: Proposition bets are available for main event fights and are very entertaining because they offer hypothetical scenarios on a possible outcome in a boxing fight. Bettors wager on a situation such as “will there be a knockout, “will a fighter win in under a minute,” and many more creative scenarios.

Players are free to select the betting type when formulating a slip. The best course of action is to stay informed about the boxers' form and history in the ring. That way, you can make an educated wager at a top sportsbook.

bet on boxing with Fanduel >>

FanDuel Promotional Package

Bonuses are a great way to entice new players, and FanDuel boxing betting offers enthusiasts of the sport one of the most generous welcome packages. The promotion for registering with the online bookie is a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 on your first wager, and it's one of the best offers on the market. Bettors have to register and make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate the promotion.

The way it works is simple, if the first bet is a losing one, you get the wagered sum back. For example, if you bet $600 on a boxing match, and the prediction is wrong, you will get the money back on your account and get to wager the funds again.

In addition, FanDuel does things a little bit differently. With a similar bonus, most platforms payout only the profits and not the original bonus sum, while FanDuel pays both. In our example, a $600 FanDuel boxing wager at +100 odds will offer $1,200 in payouts, the $600 in bonus money, plus $600 in winnings.

Exploring the promo section is worthwhile, with other generous bonuses providing a boost for bettors.

Mobile Betting

FanDual offers a dedicated boxing betting app compatible with Android and iOS devices. Making a wager on a smartphone or tablet is fast and convenient. With a swipe of a finger, you can select the fighter and the betting type.

The FandDuel app offers a streamlined interface, which faithfully recreates the content provided on the website version. And is an excellent option for making fast and safe deposits. Mobile betting is a staple in sports wagering, and FanDuel offers a top-notch experience.

bet on boxing with Fanduel >>

Safety and Security

FanDuel is growing fast and is emerging as one of the best sportsbooks in the USA. The platform is currently legal in 15 states. Bettors can bet legally online on the platform in the following states: New York, Arizona, Tennessee, Louisiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Virginia, Iowa, New Jersey, West Virginia, Wyoming, Connecticut, Michigan, and Indiana.

The sportsbook holds valid gambling licenses in every state previously listed and follows industry standards. FanDuel punters in any state where the sportsbook is legal will benefit from a modern suite of encryption methods that safeguard personal and financial data.

bet on boxing with Fanduel >>

Final Thoughts

So, can you bet boxing on FanDuel? Yes, and we’ve expanded on the answer in our guide. Boxing is a thrilling sport that gets the pulse racing, and with a bet on a title bout, you will get a lot more entertainment from a sport that never disappoints. With an account on FanDuel, you get numerous perks that facilitate easy and comprehensive coverage of boxing bouts.