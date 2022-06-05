Find the Best Betting App for Boxing For You & Start Betting

Every sport has its dedicated fan base, and boxing is no exception. Top boxing matches, especially if it’s a title fight, invite thousands of spectators in person and draw millions before the small screens.

The rarity of top professional boxing matches makes this a particularly engaging sport for watching and betting. And if you’ve somehow missed the promotional ads and media fanfare about an upcoming fight you want to bet on, a mobile betting app will save you a great deal of trouble.

Mobile betting is the foundation of online betting. Almost all devoted online sportsbooks that offer betting markets for professional boxing and mixed martial arts fights have a mobile app. Or, at the very least, they are mobile compatible.

Researching dozens of online bookies can make you hesitant as to which is the best for betting on mobile. To save you the trouble of researching, we composed this guide so you can quickly find the best boxing betting app for your device.

How we Choose the Best Boxing Betting Apps

Mobile betting, whether on boxing, NFL, NBA, MLB, or any other sports category, requires flawless functioning.

Even today, some players struggle when they use a betting app. Being perpetually pestered by delays, poor designs, or other limitations, finding a suitable app can be tougher than expected.

In our review of the best betting apps for boxing, we examined several important criteria essential for optimal app usage.

Design and User Interface

The design of many mobile apps usually mimics the website version of the sportsbook that provides the app. Sports betting app designers get carried away with trivialities that they overlook the significance of simple UI and navigability.

Desktop PC and laptop screens are considerably larger than mobile screens. This allows for more features and functions to be displayed on the bookie’s desktop version. On the contrary, smartphones, and tablets, due to their smaller screen sizes, are more challenging for app designers. The app version needs to include the appropriate number of essential features arranged in an easily navigable way to avoid confusion.

Navigation, design, and interface are three key components we examined in each of the apps below before delving deeper into their functionality.

Device Compatibility

Android, iOS, and, to a smaller extent, Windows are three fundamental operating systems for most smartphones and tablets.

There are not many online bookmakers that provide native mobile betting apps, let alone have separate apps for Android and iOS systems. Even fewer are those operators with individual apps for Apple and Android users that meet our criteria for top mobile apps.

After a comprehensive analysis, we decided to recommend the apps of three reputable online sports betting operators we believe are up to the standard.

Functionality

App functionality encompasses multiple elements vital to the popularity and utility of a mobile app. These include aspects like navigation, design, and user experience, but more importantly, the ability of the app to work without delays.

Boxing is a highly dynamic sport and requires optimum functionality of your app at all times. In fact, boxing is a sport that can change within a split second. For that, bookies (land-based and online) have invented live betting.

If you feel like the outcome of a fight might turn out different than what you thought it would be before the fight began, you can bet as the fight is still ongoing. But not if your app crashes or freezes.

This is merely one of the myriads of problems mobile users face with poor-performing apps. With the three betting apps below, you will experience mobile boxing betting as you should – fast, delay-free, and without a hitch.

Betting Markets and Odds

Betting markets – the variety of different bets for a given sport – are aspects of sports betting.

Boxing matches provide many of the mainstream betting markets you would find for football, hockey, basketball, and other popular team sports. These include picking the outcome of a fight – whether the bout will end in a win or a draw.

But apart from this, you can also place bets like the number of rounds the fight will last, the specific round you think the fighter will win the bout, or the method of victory (knockout, technical knockout, by points, or disqualification). You can also bet whether the fight will last the entire 12 rounds or end faster.

The important thing is that the betting app provides all available markets to give you more betting options and effectively more chances to win.

Betting Features

Sports betting apps are downsized versions of the bookie’s desktop version, meaning certain options featured on the desktop may not be available on mobile. The best online bookmakers are careful not to deprive mobile bettors of any options and features they would find on the desktop version.

These features can include anything from boosted odds and exclusive betting markets to live (in-game) betting. Sports betting and live streaming go hand-in-hand, particularly if you bet live as the game/match unfolds. This is notably important for boxing, where a single swing of the hand can turn the odds in a fighter’s favor.

Live streaming allows you to watch the fight from the palm of your hand and detect decisive moments to make potentially money-making wagers.

With the three boxing apps below, you’ll enjoy these and many other features provided by your operators, such as boxing betting tips and strategies, guides, and essential statistics about each fighter.

Promotions

We turned to the promotions once we guaranteed the app’s functionality, design, features, and compatibility.

You can opt-in for a welcome sports bonus or enter a code to activate an existing sports offer using any of the apps below. But be sure to take the bonus’s terms into consideration as some offers are tailored only to designated sports.

Specific sports bonuses are general and apply to all sporting events, including boxing. Then, when there’s a high-level boxing match coming, you can expect promotions tailored specifically to that fight.

Top Betting Mobile Apps for Boxing

Our exhaustive review of dozens of noted and established online sportsbooks with in-house sports betting apps yielded three main contenders for the best boxing betting app.

Caesars Sportsbook App

Caesars Sportsbook is the quintessential entertainment company founded in the late 1930s in Las Vegas. Over the decades, Caesars has branched out into sports betting and, in early 2021, acquired William Hill, one of the industry’s leading online gaming brands.

With the acquisition, Caesars Sportsbook joined the online sports betting market’s elite. Their extensive casino and sportsbook have been scaled down to a near-perfect mobile betting app.

You can find the Caesars app, which covers all-things boxing, in both Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

DraftKings Betting App

DraftKings was one of the world’s foremost fantasy betting platforms until it gained an equally glowing reputation for sports and mobile betting.

DraftKings runs an online casino, sportsbook, and daily fantasy betting platform, and all have a separate app. DraftKings provides both an Android and Apple mobile betting app for each of its betting platforms.

Fast withdrawals, wide sports coverage, and up to a $1,000 bonus on your first deposit – the DraftKings mobile app is deservedly deemed one of the best mobile betting apps.

To bet on boxing, scroll to the bottom of their page, click the ‘Mobile Apps’ link and download the ‘Sportsbook’ app. You could also find a How-to bet on boxing DraftKings guide.

FanDuel Betting App

Along with DraftKings, FanDuel is a name associated with fantasy sports betting. The company also has a diverse traditional sportsbook that actively provides markets and competitive boxing odds.

FanDuel’s player base is largely made up of mobile users, so their commitment to high-quality mobile services is guaranteed. Depending on your mobile system, you can download the Android or iOS version of the FanDuel app.

How to Use These Sports Betting Apps

Using each of our recommended betting mobile apps for boxing is rather self-explanatory.

All you need to do on your part is download the relevant app client and sign up, or log in if you have an active account.

Find ‘Boxing’ in the sports menu, select your preferred fight and bet type and enter the amount you want to stake.

Final Words | Which is the Right Boxing Betting App for You?

To answer that question, you only need to consider several factors. First is your device’s operating system.

If you use an iPhone or iPad, the iOS app is what you need. Otherwise, you can download the Android version.

Next, you should look at the mobile design. Just to clarify, each operator’s app boasts a user-friendly design and layout, but ultimately it’s up to personal preference which one suits you best.

Each of these boxing betting apps comes with varying sports betting bonuses. The type of promotion offered by each app can be a decisive factor as to which one you pick.

Overall, if you like the online bookie and you’ve seen it on our list – your mobile experience will be smooth!