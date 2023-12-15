Ahkmadaliev vs Gonzalez Prediction: Former Champ and a Rising Star

A fantastic showdown takes place in the super-bantamweight division this Saturday, and NYFights is back for an Ahkmadaliev vs Gonzalez prediction.

There is just one loss between these two fighters, as Murodjon Akhmadaliev suffered a defeat to Marlon Tapales that saw the 29-year-old lose his WBA (Super) and IBF super-bantamweight titles. Kevin Gonzalez, however, looks to keep up his unbeaten record and upset the odds this weekend.

Ahkmadaliev vs Gonzalez Prediction

Murodjon Ahkmadaliev Preview

As a former unified super-bantamweight champion for three years, Akhmadaliev heads into this fight with a lot to say. The ex-champion fought out a thrilling battle for the titles with Tapales back in April and lost on a split decision. However, he had amassed an 11-0 record before this, finishing eight of his fights via KO/TKO and three via decision.

In fact, after making his debut back in 2018, Akhmaladiev put on record one of the fastest runs to a title in history, securing the WBA (Super) and IBF super-bantamweight titles in just his eighth fight when he edged past Daniel Roman via a split decision. What's more, even in his defeat to Tapales, Akhmadaliev didn't look out of place and won a chunk of the rounds, as one judge even scored the fight 118–110 in favor of him .

As of now, the man from Uzbekistan is ranked as the world's best active super-bantamweight by The Ring still and has been so since April, 2021. BoxRec also rank him fourth and he is second with the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board.

The key to victory for him in NYFights' Ahkmadaliev vs Gonzalez prediction is on points. His superior speed and power is likely going to be a factor in this matchup, and over time, he will begin to dictate the course of the fight and win on points. The Uzbeki is also going to be aware that Gonzalez has just a 50% record of KO/TKO wins, while he has 72.73%. This fight is also seeing two southpaws battle with one another.

Kevin Gonzalez Preview

Although not spoke of in highest regard due to the level of opposition he has faced, Gonzalez has still put together an impressive CV and unlike Saturday's opponent, he is unbeaten across his professional career.

After 27 bouts, Gonzalez has secured 26 wins and and put together a 13-fight win streak since drawing with Adalberto Garcia Covarrubias back in 2018, which was the only time he failed to get a victory. This was, however, just two years into his debut and when he was just 21 years old.

Gonzalez last win came via a unanimous decision over Jose Sanmartin, completely outclassing him over in Las Vegas back in March. The bout was scored 98-92, 99-91 and 97-93 in what was one of the best performance in his career, hence why he has earned this matchup with a former champion.

This was also one of the rare times he faced an opponent who didn't have a terrible losing record, although he also managed to defeat Emanuel Rivera Nieves to register just his second-ever loss in professional boxing.

The key to Gonzalez's victory in NYFights' Ahkmadaliev vs Gonzalez is by a dramatic KO/TKO. Although only 50% of his wins have come this way and although he has won his past two on points, it's tough to see how the Mexican continues to rack up the rounds against Ahkmadaliev.

What's more, despite also being way more experienced on the professional circuit, Ahkmadaliev boasts of a significantly better and longer amateur career, which is clear to see in his fights as he looks way more at ease than Gonzalez.

Gonzalez doesn't also possess a crazy amount of power. However, he has continued to get better and better, and at 26 years old, this could be his big breakout fight.

Ahkmadaliev vs Gonzalez Prediction: A Former Champ and a Rising Mexican

Regardless of the outcome this weekend, this is set to be a very interesting fight and a telling one for the super-bantamweight division. The main question surrounds Gonzalez's capabilities in professional boxing, as he is unbeaten but yet to really stamp his marker down on the scene, despite a 26-0-1 record.

Ultimately, NYFights predicts a fairly comfortable win for the former super-bantamweight king, Ahkmadaliev. His experience across the boxing board likely gives him a clear edge in this fight and with his movement and speed, he is going to be too much for Gonzalez's and his desire to get a KO/TKO.

Odds are now at -700 for Ahkmadaliev to get the win on the moneyline, but he is also at +182 to win on points. Another knockout win for the Uzbeki – which would be his ninth in his 13th fight – is also at +102. If your Ahkmadaliev vs Gonzalez prediction heads for an upset win, you can get odds of +1100 for Gonzalez to win by KO/TKO and +640 for a points win.