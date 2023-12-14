UFC 296 Odds: Edwards and Pantoja are Solid Favorites as Expected

With less than 48 hours until the last PPV of the year, it is time to start thinking about the best ways to make a profit. Fortunately, there are some incredible UFC 296 odds as we have several extremely promising bouts on that card.

UFC 296 Odds: The Best Edwards vs Covington Odds

Edwards vs Covington Odds – Moneyline

After dominating Kamaru Usman twice in a row for the title and at his first defense, Leon Edwards will be a massive favorite until he loses the belt. Colby Covington is a worthy contender but he has also been inactive for over a year and a half. The current odds for the two fighters are -160 for Leon and +130 for Covington.

UFC Odds – Edwards vs Covington Method of Victory

This market gives you a wider range of options. If you are not satisfied with the moneyline odds above, this market gives you an opportunity to bet on the exact method of victory + the winner. Knowing that both Edwards and Covington have mostly won via decision in their careers, this may be the perfect market for this bout.

• Edwards to win via KO/TKO or DQ: +375

• Edwards to win via Submission: +1000

• Edwards to win via Decision/Technical Decision: +160

• Draw: +8000

• Covington to win via KO/TKO or DQ: +700

• Covington to win via Submission: +1100

• Covington to win via Decision/Technical Decision: +250

Edwards vs Covington Round to Win Odds

And if the UFC 296 odds for the method of victory are still too low for your taste, you can always bet on the winner + the exact round in which he will win the match.

• Round 1: The first-round win has been valued at +900 for Edwards and +1400 for Covington.

• Round 2: The second-round win is currently sitting at +1100 for the champ and +1600 for the contender.

• Round 3: You can bet on the win in this round at +1400 and +2200.

• Round 4: The 4th round finish has been valued at +2000 for Edwards and +3000 for Covington.

• Round 5: A late finish is possible but the odds are the highest – +3000 for Edwards and +3300 for Covington.

UFC 296 Odds: The Best Pantoja vs Royval Odds

Pantoja vs Royval Odds – Moneyline

We have one more title match on this card and Pantoja will attempt his first defense after winning the belt earlier this year. Unsurprisingly, the champion is a massive favorite at -188 while Brandon Royval has been given +162.

UFC Odds – Pantoja vs Royval Method of Victory

Once again, you have the opportunity to bet on the exact method of victory in favor of either fighter here. For your information, we have to point out that both fighters have won the majority of their fights with submissions. Royval has 8 submission wins in 15 wins and Pantoja has 10 in 26 wins.

Moreover, we have to point out that this is a rematch. The two fighters met in 2021 and Alexandre Pantoja won via submission in the 2nd round (rear-naked choke).

• Pantoja to win via KO/TKO or DQ: +400

• Pantoja to win via Submission: +140

• Pantoja to win via Decision/Technical Decision: +650

• Draw: +8000

• Royval to win via KO/TKO or DQ: +350

• Royval to win via Submission: +7509

• Royval to win via Decision/Technical Decision: +750

Pantoja vs Royval Round to Win Odds

• Round 1: The first-round win is valued at +375 for Pantoja and +750 for Royval.

• Round 2: You can bet on the win in round 2 at +500 for Pantoja and +1000 for Royval.

• Round 3: Bet on the champ to win in the third segment at +750 or +1400 for Royval.

• Round 4: The odds are +1100 for Pantoja and +2000 for Royval.

• Round 5: The late finish has been valued at +650 for the champ and +750 for Royval.

Best UFC 296 Odds from the Rest of the Card

Main Card:

• Welterweight Title: Leon Edwards (-160) vs Colby Covington (+130)

• Flyweight Title: Alexandre Pantoja (-188) vs Brandon Royval (+162)

• Welterweight: Shavkat Rakhmonov (-600) vs Stephen Thompson (+450)

• Lightweight: Tony Ferguson (+240) vs Paddy Pimblett (-300)

Prelims:

• Featherweight: Josh Emmett (+187) vs Bryce Mitchell (-225)

• Women's Bantamweight: Irene Aldana (-200) vs Karol Rosa (+170)

• Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt (-200) vs Brian Kelleher (+170)

• Women's Flyweight: Casey O'Neill (-188) vs Ariane Lipski (+162)

Early Prelims:

• Light-Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield (+225) vs Dustin Jacoby (-275)

• Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov (-170) vs Cody Durden (+140)

• Featherweight: Andre Fili (-170) vs Lucas Almeida (+140)

• Heavyweight: Martin Buday (-138) vs Shamil Gaziev (+110)

• Welterweight: Randy Brown (-250) vs Muslim Salikhov (+200)