McGrail vs Leach Prediction: McGrail Can’t Fail
Matchroom boxing is back with another banger of a card on April 27, and this McGrail vs Leach prediction should...
Anderson vs Merhy Prediction: Someone Will See Stars
Two heavyweight boxers with fight-altering power are going toe to toe this weekend — and our Anderson vs Merhy prediction is that one of these warriors...
Power Slap 7 Predictions: A Slap-Happy Friday in Store
Another Power Slap card is upon us, and fans of this new sport are excited to see whether their Power Slap 7 predictions come true this...
Goulamirian vs Ramirez Prediction: Expect a Tight Fight
In what has become one of the best boxing weekends all year, this Goulamirian vs Ramirez prediction will prove why there are no fights more worthy...
Joyce vs Ali Prediction: Juggernaut’s Return to Form
One of the world’s best heavyweight boxers is looking to get back on track this weekend — and this Joyce vs Ali prediction should show why...
Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker Prediction: Big Bang by KO
Despite most of the boxing talk being about the Knockout Chaos card’s main event between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou this weekend, this Zhilei Zhang vs...
Lara vs Lugo Prediction: Lara Wants Another Knockout
The boxing community has long been waiting to see these two Mexican fighters finally face each other in the ring. With Mauricio Lara returning from a...
Santiago vs Nakatani Prediction: Nakatani is a Nightmare
A few of Japan’s very best boxers are set to square off this Saturday in Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo. While there’s a good chance that many...
UFC Fight Night 236 Predictions: Full Card, Prelims Betting Picks
With UFC 298 just a week away, there’s action this weekend to get you in the mood for the huge night in California. There might not...
Lopez vs Ortiz Prediction: Teofimo’s Time to Shine
Boxing fans are set to receive a super lightweight showcase on Thursday, capped off with a Lopez vs Ortiz prediction that should get Las Vegas, Nevada...
Walker vs Germain Prediction: Will Walker Follow Up Shock Win Over Pattinson?
The WBA international welterweight title will be on the line on Saturday afternoon, although not in the fight that would have been expected. Conah Walker was...
Nasukawa vs Robles Prediction: Kickboxing King Continues Boxing Career
One of the greatest kickboxers of all time continues his young boxing career on Tuesday morning, on the undercard of the latest world title fight in...
Beterbiev vs Smith Prelim Predictions: Full Card Betting Picks
It’s the biggest boxing event of the year so far on Saturday night, as undefeated Artur Beterbiev is back in the ring for the first time...
Davies vs Barroso Prediction: Heavy Handed Lightweights
The 2024 boxing calendar starts off with a bang this weekend, with a Davies vs Barroso prediction that is sure to produce fireworks — and will...
Haqparast vs Mullarkey Prediction: Strikers Squaring Off
Like the fight itself, a Haqparast vs Mullarkey prediction might fly under the radar prior to this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 233 event. Yet, this lightweight...
Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis Betting Odds: Heavy on Haney?
Saturday night, live from San Francisco, California, undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney makes his long-touted debut at 140 lbs, taking on WBC champion Regis Prograis...
Ramirez vs Espinoza Prediction: An Olympian Impresses
With the WBO World Featherweight Title on the line this weekend, a Ramirez vs Espinoza prediction is a must for those are keen to see elite...
Moloney vs Flores Prediction: The Monster’s Masterclass
Australia must be absolutely buzzing for this weekend’s Wildfighter Primetime boxing event, which will conclude with such an intriguing bout that a Moloney vs Flores prediction...