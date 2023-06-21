UFC Fight Night Jacksonville Tickets: Prices, Packages, and Where to Buy

UFC Fight Night Jacksonville will take place this week and it's a can't-miss event. Headlined by Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett, the titular bout on this card seems to be one to determine who will fight for the featherweight title next.

Though we don't know what's going to happen between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez, the winner this weekend will definitely be in the title picture conversation.

But, before that, we've got a stacked event! If you're in the Jacksonville, Florida area and you've got nothing going on, we've got a good idea for you. How much are UFC tickets? Where can someone find them? Find out just down below.

UFC Fight Night Jacksonville Tickets: Grab Some Tickets For Cheap

So, we've got some options for this event, which is nice. UFC events have a penchant to sell out fast. Though UFC Fight Night Jacksonville: Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria has all the qualifications of a sell-out event, what with Emmett recently fighting for an interim title, there are still plenty of tickets available. Let's take a look at our options.

How Much Are UFC Tickets?

Whether you're eager to drop some money or eager to save it, there are a lot of options for you down below. The bulletins below show the general range of cost for the type of seats.

Upper level tickets – $58-$576

Lower level tickets – $101-$2,844

Floor tickets – $197-$2,343

There are some big windows between the lowest and highest costs; that's all determined by where you'll be located in the arena. Some of the upper level views will be incredible, and the others will certainly feel like you got the ticket for just $60. Either way, a UFC event's energy is enough to make all of the seats worthwhile.

Where To Buy UFC Tickets?

You can find tickets pretty much anywhere in the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for almost any price ranging from $58 to $2000+ right here. You're not limited to one source, which is even more great news! We've got tickets here with a very similar price range as to the VividSeats link above.

As fight night approaches, there will be more people buying those last minute tickets. You may be left with too cheap of tickets, too expensive of tickets, or no tickets at all if you wait. Grab those UFC tickets while you can.

UFC Fight Night Jacksonville Tickets: What's On The Line This Weekend

When undefeated takes on tried and true, we watch. Ilia Topuria has really only been compromised in his fight against Jai Herbert, which was at lightweight rather than his featherweight home. Otherwise, he's looked perfect. ‘El Matador', who is 13-0 at just 26 years young, is taking a huge step up in competition as he takes on Josh Emmett.

Emmett has the skillset to beat just about anyone, and that's without mentioning the power he's got in those hands. With a combined 20 finishes and two styles that will test the other's very well, there's really no reason not to watch this fight.

On that note, the entire event is fun. The UFC Fight Night Jacksonville prelims have many familiar names such as Gillian Robertson, Neil Magny, and Randy Brown. This weekend's action has a lot going for it — if you're in a position to grab some UFC tickets, there's no going wrong in doing so.

If feeling the energy of Emmett vs Topuria only costs as much as UFC tickets, then it's a steal. With heavy implications on the fights echoed by an always-excited Florida crowd, UFC Fight Night Jacksonville sounds like the most exciting thing anyone could do this Saturday.