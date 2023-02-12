UFC 284 Main Card: Live Round By Round Updates and Results

It's fight day! It's not often that we get superfights in the UFC, so this is an especially exciting event. As the fights play out, I'll give some updates on how the round went and offer my opinion on how the round was scored. Keep updated with us while the action plays out!

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski

Pound-for-pound numbers one and two face off against each other in what is sure to be an exciting clash of styles. Alexander Volkanovski, who is the P4P best fighter in the organization puts his 22-fight winning streak on the line as he tries to attain champ-champ status. That'll be no easy task as Islam Makhachev is planted firmly atop the lightweight division. Makhachev won the title in dominant fashion as he submitted Charles Oliveira within two rounds last October.

Round one: The two exchanged slight knockdowns! Volkanovski looked great to start, to the shock of many, but Makhachev landed a bomb himself. Islam ends the round on Volk's back and stole wins the round.

10-9 Islam Makhachev

Round two: About as back and forth as it gets! Both fighters had their moments, but Makhachev ended in the better position. The lightweight champ landed great strikes and did his thing!

10-9 Islam Makhachev

Round three: This was probably the most competitive round. Pretty neutral, but Volkanovski sort of walked away with the momentum!

10-9 Alexander Volkanovski

Round four: This is the most confident I've been in scoring a round all night. Makhachev finally get Volkanovski down in the center of the octagon and held onto a body triangle for well over hallf of the round.

10-9 Islam Makhachev

Round five: What a round! Volkanovski did what he needed to to win the round, but in my opinion, not the fight. Volk seemed to need a finish but he couldn't get it.

10-9 Islam Makhachev

Official result: In my opinion, 48-47 Islam Makhachev

Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett

While the featherweight king tries to summit another division, either Josh Emmett or Yair Rodgriguez will keep Volkanovski's seat warm. Rodriguez brings unpredictable striking to this matchup and should have an advantage in the kicking department. However, he'll need to be cautious of the power coming back at him. Emmett has some serious one-punch knockout power! This is certain to be a fight you won't want to blink for.

Round one: Rodriguez had a lot of success when he went southpaw, but that opened him up to eat Emmett's right hand. Emmett hurt Rodriguez, but the stand up early on looked good for Yair.

10-9 Rodriguez

Round two: Yair is absolutely killing Emmett with the body kicks. However, a flying knee from Yair results in him being taken down and controlled at the end of the round yet again. But wait, he locks in a triangle!

Official result: Yair Rodriguez via second round triangle

Jack Della Maddalena vs Randy Brown

A striker's delight! Jack Della Maddalena might have the best boxing of any hot prospects right now! Three UFC fights, three first-round finishes; the Aussie looks to show that he's the real deal while fighting at home. If anyone wants to ruin this homecoming, it's Randy Brown. Brown is quite the striker himself and he's a steep step up in competition for Della Maddalena.

Round one: Randy Brown started very agile and utilized those long legs, but Della Maddalena's knack for finishing in the first round bled through into this fight! He got a knockdown, took Brown's back, and locked in the choke!

Official result: Jack Della Maddalena via first round rear-naked choke