UFC Fight Night 233 Fight Card: Final Fight Night Of 2023

A week after UFC Austin gave us an incredible night of drama and early finishes, we’re back with the UFC Fight Night 233 Fight Card.

Nine of 12 fights finished inside the distance and this week back in the UFC Apex it’s another intriguing night inside the Octagon.

There’s six ranked fighters on the UFC fight card this weekend, that was originally supposed to be in China, and they’ll all be looking to prove themselves.

We’ve got all the news from the UFC fight card from Las Vegas and you can find out all the information right here.

UFC Fight Night 233: Everything You Need To Know

The UFC Fight Night 233 card was originally supposed to be a homecoming for Chinese star Song Yadong in Shanghai, a return to the organization for the first time since 2017.

Instead the number seven ranked fighter in the bantamweight division will be appearing at the UFC Apex on the UFC fight card this weekend.

The UFC Fight Night 233 fight card has already lost one fight from the prelims this weekend, with Daniel Marcos vs Carlos Vera having being removed due to reported visa issues for the former fighter.

UFC Fight Night 233 Co-Main and Main Events

Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs Chris Gutierrez

Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs Khalil Rountree Jr.

Last weekend Deivison Figueriedo put the bantamweight division on notice with an excellent win over Rob Font in his debut in the division.

Now on the UFC Fight 233 fight card Song has to make sure that he stays above the former two-time flyweight division champion with a win over Guttierez.

The 26-year-old was expecting to be fighting in front of fans from his home country but will have to make do with the Apex in Las Vegas instead.

Yadong has ended his last three victories by TKO and will hoping that his striking ability can take him to a fifth win in six fights.

As well as protecting his ranking from Figeuriedo, Song will only have to look across the Octagon at Gutierrez at someone wanting to take his place in the top seven.

The American currently holds the final place in the top 15 rankings, and is looking to add to his recent win over Alateng Heili.

In the co-main on the UFC fight card this weekend, the legendary Anthony Smith also looks to defend his number eight ranking, this time in the light heavyweight division.

Lionheart faces Rountree Jr after stepping in to replace Azamat Murzakanov on two weeks’ notice, after the Russian pulled out through illness.

Smith won last time out against Ryan Spann but the War Horse is on a four fight winning streak and will be looking to notch up another victory.

UFC Fight Night 233 Main Card

Bantamweight: Song Yadong (20-7-1-1) vs Chris Gutierrez (19-4-2)

Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith (37-18-0) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. (13-5-0)

Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparsat (15-5-0) vs Jamie Mullarkey (17-6-0)

Bantamweight: Tim Elliott (20-13-1) vs Sumudaerji (16-5-0)

Middleweight: Junyong Park (17-5-0) vs Andre Muniz (23-6-0)

UFC Fight Night 233 Prelims

Welterweight: Song Kenan (20-7-0) vs Kevin Jousset (9-2-0)

Flyweight: Hyunsung Park (8-0-0) vs Shannon Ross (13-8-0)

Lightweight: Steve Garcia (14-5-0) vs Melquizael Costa (20-6-0)

Women’s bantamweight: Luana Santos (6-1-0) vs Stephanie Egger (8-4-0)

Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira (14-0-0) vs Carlos Hernandez (9-2-0)

Women’s strawweight: Rayanne Amanda (14-6-0) vs Talita Alencar (4-0-1)

The UFC fight card this weekend certainly isn’t as star studded as the line up we got in Austin last weekend but there’s plenty to be interested in.

Once again the bantamweight division could get a shake up, as it did last week, with the main event between two ranked fighters.

Away from the main, the fight between Elliott and Sumudaerji sees the 11th and 12th ranked fighters going up against each other.

They both saw their rankings drop thanks to last weekend’s results and will be desperate to keep hold of their positions inside the top 15.

UFC Fight Card Tonight: Match Ups To Watch Out For

On the UFC fight card tonight there’s a lot of fights in which there’s a very clear favorite to pick up the victory.

That certainly doesn’t mean guaranteed success, as Dustin Stoltzfus proved last week, but it might lead to some one sided fights.

That’s why fights such as Elliott vs Sumudaerji, Haqparsat vs Mullarkey and Song vs Joussett are the ones to watch out for.

Those match ups on the UFC fight card this weekend are the closest according to the bookmakers and could provide the most intrigue.

Add in the fact that it’s between two ranked fighters and we make that Elliott vs Sumidaerji our potential best match up to watch out for on the UFC Fight Night 233 fight card.