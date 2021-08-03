Ten-Bout Jeter Promotions Card To Air Via FIGHTNIGHT LIVE

Pre-order now! FloSports broadcast begins at 7 p.m. and subscription plans start at $12.50 per month; last weekend’s subscribers can watch for free!

Online: https://www.flocombat.com/

Online: https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE

NEW YORK (August 3, 2021) – For the first time in the COVID-19 era, FloSportsFIGHTNIGHT LIVE runs back-to-back shows as the popular series returns this Saturday, Aug. 7, to deliver a highly-anticipated Jeter Promotions card live from famed 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia. Ten contests featuring popular prospects begin with an opening bell at 7 p.m. as the spotlight once again shines brightly on rising stars from Philly, D.C., Maryland and beyond.

“It’s always great to be at 2300 Arena and to work with Tony and Christen Jeter while providing a platform for up-and-coming warriors in the sport,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media. “But the timing is also compelling for all of us at Linacre Media, as we’re coming off a great show from last Saturday. Anyone who tuned in last weekend gets this show as part of their 30 day subscription, as well as all of the other content that FloSports provides. This is where running regular shows on a regular platform really starts to benefit the fight fan and all sports fans.”

As part of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s blockbuster multi-event deal with FloSports, the 7 p.m. card featuring 10 scheduled bouts will air exclusively on FloCombat. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE plans to deliver two shows per month – 24 boxing and MMA cards per year – via the subscription-based FloSports platform. Fight fans can witness every explosive knockout and drama-dripped decision from regional rising stars – as well as the 10,000-plus events streamed annually by FloSports via the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month. Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly or annual membership today at https://www.flocombat.com/ to be ready for a full slate of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE events in 2021-22.

“Jeter Promotions returns to Philadelphia and FloCombat for another action-packed card!” said promoter Tony Jeter.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, the Jeter Promotions card begins at 7 p.m. and features a scheduled ten matchups – all four-rounders as young and up-and-coming prospects take center stage. Electrifying Charm City warrior Brandon “The Hitter” Chambers(4-0-1, 2 KOs) gets top billing for the first time in his career, following a third-round stoppage and FloSports PPV high-water mark in sales from the April 24 Jeter card in the City of Brotherly Love. Philly’s Tyhler Williams (4-0, 3 KOs) and Jaqeem “2 Sharp” Hutcherson (1-0) put their undefeated records on the in separate bouts, while Evan “The Highland Hitman” Harker (0-1) of Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, Canada looks for redemption after being upset in his April 24 pro debut at 2300 Arena.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE summer programming – such as event previews, some undercards and highlights – will be available through the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook channel, which boasts nearly 89,000 fans and almost 101,000 followers.

Now in its fifth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is the fan-friendly platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on giving a home for rising combat sports stars and regional boxing and MMA promotions. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 800 fighters and 23 promotions during 53 live event broadcasts from 24 different cities and three countries since May 2017, and in doing so, the platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of New York City, the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally via FloSports, through web, mobile devices (both iOS and Android) and connected TV solutions, such as Roku, FireTV and AppleTV. The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is available online at: https://www.flocombat.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE/

Follow all the action via social media at FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE and FloCombat on Facebook, @FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE on Instagram and @FIGHTNIGHTLIVE_ on Twitter, or by using the hashtag #FIGHTNIGHTLIVE. For the latest Linacre Media events and broadcast schedule, follow @LinacreMedia across all social platforms or use the tags #LinacreMediaEvents or #LinacreMediaOnTV.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: www.FloSports.tv.