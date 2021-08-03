Connect with us

Belfast Hero Michael Conlan Returns Home for Friday Showdown Against TJ Doheny

BELFAST (Aug. 2, 2021) — Michael “Mick” Conlan hopes to author a career-best victory Friday against former junior featherweight world champion TJ Doheny in front of his hometown fans at Falls Park, around the corner from where the two-time Irish Olympian was raised.

Conlan and Doheny, who were scheduled to fight in a 10-rounder at junior featherweight, will now be competing for the WBA interim featherweight world title.

Conlan said, “It’s an all-Irish fight, the biggest all-Irish fight in the last 40 years or so. What I’m really excited for is that TJ will have his own fan base, and I’ll have my massive fan base out here in Belfast. It will make a difference from my last fights. I’m really excited. I’ve been putting the work in, and I know what I need to do.”

Conlan-Doheny will stream live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+. The scheduled five-fight stream, which also includes unbeaten Irish welterweight prospect Paddy “Real Deal” Donovan, will start at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

ESPN+, 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT

Michael Conlan vs. TJ Doheny, 12 rounds, vacant WBA Interim Featherweight World Title

Lee McGregor vs. Vincent Legrand, 12 rounds, McGregor’s European Bantamweight Title

Tyrone McKenna vs. Jose Felix, 10 rounds, vacant WBO Intercontinental Jr. Welterweight Title

Paddy Donovan vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweight

Sergei Gorokhov vs. Padraig McCrory, 10 rounds, Gorokhov’s WBC International Silver Super Middleweight Title

About ESPN+
ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 13.8 million subscribers. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $59.99 per year) at ESPN.comESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

