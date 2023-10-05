Reyes Boxing Promotions D & D 7 Is Friday, Oct 27

Friday, Oct 27 is the night. Reyes Boxing Promotions is running their seventh Down & Dirty show, in Danvers, Mass, promoted by Michael Reyes of RBP.

The businessman is particularly happy about the placement of the card, because he knows the North Share has a fair share of pro boxing fans.

The fights site is Danversport, a 650 seat room situated on the water. So the ambience for the Halloween themed card, boasting eight bouts, including two title fights, should be an enjoyable mix of spooky and savage.

“This is the most complete and competitive card we’ve done,” Reyes told NYF as we discussed the Reyes Boxing Promotions show.

Rodrigo Coria will be the featured player; the 24 year old from Argentina scored an upset to wrest the WBO Latino super welterweight (154 max) title off unbeaten Marco Garcia two months ago.

The 12-5 pugilist, a technically refined lefty, will clash with Brazilian banger Paulo Galdino (12-7-2; age 31), who is no gimme defense for “Rodi.”

Galdino is used to going in tough. The lefty has faced more “names” than Coria, including Mykquan Williams, Narciso Carmona and Petros Ananyan. He drew with the 19-1 Williams in his last outing, on June 9.

“This is probably a step up on paper for Coria,” Reyes said. “I think he’s primed to show at this Reyes Boxing Promotions event he’s a star. Coria (on Instagram) is well on his way to becoming first the first Reyes Boxing Promotions world champion!”

That would and will be a trip. Massachusetts boxing has fathers to its cap, hello Marvin Hagler, right on, Rocky Marciano. But Reyes is looking to stir local pots and help give the region more boxing buzz.

The Menace Morales To Be Featured

Gabriel Morales looks to get to 9-0 on Oct 27.

The Lowell, Mass lightweight is progressing as expected, Reyes says.

Morales is slated to face plucky Argentine Diego Luque, a quite seasoned 21-12-2, on the Reyes Boxing Promotions show undercard.

“El Rina” is 38, and is trekking to Danvers to mess up Morales’ Halloween. He’s been in with top tier competition, like Jack Catterall and Brandun Lee, so “The Menace” will need to be ready like Freddy (Krueger, that is) to maintain his 0.

“Gabi is a phenomenal talent,” Reyes stated. “He’s poised to dominate the weight range, first in New England, then the country!”

Reyes Boxing Promotions Debut

Indianapolis super middleweight Malcolm Jones (16-3) makes his Reyes Boxing Promotions debut, versus vet Cleotis Pendarvis (22-17-2), the crafty lefty gate keeper. He recently beat a 20-0-1 guy, Bastie Samir.

Connecticut will be in the house, with 8-0 featherweight Felix Parilla set to participate. He has seven KOs in eight starts, so some potential foes get scared by that ratio.

Mexican-Californian Mario Hernandez (10-4-1) needs to get a W, he’s lost three straight and a fourth defeat is something he can’t abide by. He steps to the line versus 30 year old Argentine Fecundo Ased, who holds a 9-7 mark, and is not enjoying a series of Ls. That one could be a “matchmakers’ special,” with records not indicating entertainment value.

Also on the Reyes Boxing Promotions card: Paterson, NJ hitter Dwyke Flemmings Jr is perfect at 4-0, 4 KOs.

Springfield, Mass man Carlos Gonzalez will take his 7-0 record, with 7 KOs, to Danvers.

Cruiserweight Russ Kimber (2-1) is to appear on the Reyes Boxing Promotions show, as well.

Mississippi will be in the house in the form of 7-0-1 Javonn Davis. “He’s a talent,” Reyes said of the 26 year old. “We’re in talks, on him signing with us.”

As we count down the final quarter of 2023, it’s clear that Reyes Boxing Promotions has strong momentum heading to end of year, into 2024, and beyond.