Rakhimov Faces Ogawa For IBF Junior Lightweight World Title In Dubai

The two men will clash on a D4G Promotions show at the Conrad Dubai on Friday 20 August, in the latest world title bout to take place in the region this year, following on from the historic battle between Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton in April.

Luxury watchmaker ‘Hublot’ will be the proud title sponsor for the event, and having one of the biggest brands in the world supporting boxing is once again helping to bring big fights to Dubai.

Since its creation, the fund has raised and distributed millions of dollars to retired boxers with financial and medical hardships for housing, living expenses, and medical costs.

Rakhimov (15-0-1, 12 KOs) was last in action in February, being held to a majority decision draw against former IBF champion Joseph Diaz, while he holds a stoppage victory over highly-rated Azinga Fuzile too.

Ogawa (25-1-1, 18 KOs) has just as impressive a record, with 18 of his 25 fights coming inside the distance, and he also shared the ring with former world champion Tevin Farmer back in 2017.

The highly-anticipated world title fight headlines yet another massive event in Dubai, which features some of the very best up and coming talent from across the world.

Fearsome Kazakh cruiserweight Ali Baloyev (10-0, 7 KOs) returns, facing hard-hitting Rolly Lambert Fogoum (11-1-1, 10 KOs), plus Apichet Petchmanee (9-0, 2 KOs) and Phumiritdet Chonlathondamrongkun (7-0, 7 KOs) meet for the WBC Asian lightweight title.

Two proud Dubai residents will compete on the bill too, as Hasibullah Ahmadi (10-0, 4 KOs) collides with Rauf Aghayev (31-9, 14 KOs), and Faizan Anwar (7-0, 4 KOs) goes up against Ricky Sismundo (35-15-3, 17 KOs).

On the undercard, Khurshid Tojibaev (4-0, 2 KOs), Bader Samreen (2-0, 2 KOs), Ryan Aston (20-5-2, 8 KOs), Jamie King (1-0, 1 KO), and Sultan Al-Nuaimi (3-0, 2 KOs) are all set to compete as well.

Ahmed A Seddiqi of D4G Promotions said: “We are proud to be bringing another brilliant world title fight to the region of Dubai this month as Shavkat Rakhimov faces Kenichi Ogawa for the vacant IBF junior-lightweight title.

“It is an honour to having Hublot supporting the event too. They are one of the biggest brands in the world and we are extremely grateful as always to have them on board and as part of the team.

“We saw just how memorable our Legacy event between Jamel Herring and Carl Frampton was back in April, and we made it clear back then that it was only the beginning of some huge fights in Dubai.

“This bout between Rakhimov and Ogawa promises to be fireworks, and with a number of highly-rated stars in action on the bill too, it’s certain to be a can’t miss event.”

Stay tuned to D4G Promotions as more news on the event is released in the coming days and weeks.