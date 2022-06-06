Announcements
Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2: Weigh-In Results, Odds & Live Stream
WHEN IS INOUE VS. DONAIRE 2, DATE AND START TIME
Date: Tuesday, June 7
Main card: 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m BST
Main event ringwalks (approx): 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT/ 12:30 p.m BST
*These times are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS INOUE VS. DONAIRE 2?
U.S.: ESPN+
Japan: Amazon Prime Video
U.K & Ireland: Top Rank Boxing YouTube Page
NAOYA INOUE VS. NONITO DONAIRE 2 BETTING ODDS
Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Naoya Inoue is the favorite at -650, and Nonito Donaire is the underdog at +410.
Naoya Inoue: Decision +320; KO/TKO -185
Draw +2600
Nonito Donaire: Decision +1000; KO/TKO +650
|
BETMGM
|
Odds boost
Best Boxing and MMA coverage
BetMGM Classic Sportsbook Promo: Get a First Risk-Free Bet up to $1,000
Refer a Friend Offer: Both of you will receive a $50 cash reward
Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where BetMGM is legal and licensed. Valid in NJ, WV, IN, CO, NV, MI, PA, TN, IA, VA, DC, AZ, NY, LA, IL
|
SIGN UP WITH CODE *WABPLAY*
|
DRAFTKINGS
|
Leading US sportsbook
Same Fight Parlays
DraftKings Sportsbook Offer: 20% Deposit Bonus of up to $1,000
Daily Fantasy Sports: Deposit Bonus up to $500
Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where DraftKings is legal and licensed. Valid in PA, WV, CO, IN, IL, IA, TN, VA, MI, NJ, NY, and LA
|
SIGN UP WITH DRAFTKINGS
|
CAESARS
|
Biggest Welcome Offer on the Market
Premium App
Classic Sportsbook Offer: First Bet Insurance up to $1,100!
Refer a Friend: Earn a $100 Free Bet
Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where Caesars is legal and licensed. Valid in NJ, WV, IN, CO, MI, TN, IA, NY, IL
|
SIGN UP WITH CODE *USBETCZR*
|
Fanduel
|
FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome Offer: Up to $1,000 Risk-Free Bet
Daily Fantasy: Two Free Entries if you deposit $10
Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where FanDuel is legal and licensed. Valid in PA, WV, CO, IN, IL, IA, TN, VA, MI, NJ, NY, and LA
|
SIGN UP WITH FANDUEL