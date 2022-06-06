Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2: Weigh-In Results, Odds & Live Stream

Connect with us

Announcements

WHEN IS INOUE VS. DONAIRE 2, DATE AND START TIME

Date: Tuesday, June 7
Main card: 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m BST
Main event ringwalks (approx): 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT/ 12:30 p.m BST

*These times are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS INOUE VS. DONAIRE 2?

U.S.: ESPN+

Japan: Amazon Prime Video

U.K & Ireland: Top Rank Boxing YouTube Page

NAOYA INOUE VS. NONITO DONAIRE 2 BETTING ODDS

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Naoya Inoue is the favorite at -650, and Nonito Donaire is the underdog at +410.

Naoya Inoue: Decision +320; KO/TKO -185

Draw +2600

Nonito Donaire: Decision +1000; KO/TKO +650

Top Sportsbooks Apps
Key Features
Sign-Up Link

BETMGM

Odds boost

Best Boxing and MMA coverage

 

BetMGM Classic Sportsbook Promo: Get a First Risk-Free Bet up to $1,000

Refer a Friend Offer: Both of you will receive a $50 cash reward

Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where BetMGM is legal and licensed. Valid in NJ, WV, IN, CO, NV, MI, PA, TN,  IA, VA, DC, AZ, NY, LA, IL

 

SIGN UP WITH CODE *WABPLAY*

 

DRAFTKINGS

Leading US sportsbook 

Same Fight Parlays

DraftKings Sportsbook Offer: 20% Deposit Bonus of up to $1,000

Daily Fantasy Sports: Deposit Bonus up to $500

Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where DraftKings is legal and licensed. Valid in PA, WV, CO, IN, IL, IA, TN, VA, MI, NJ, NY, and LA

 

SIGN UP WITH DRAFTKINGS

CAESARS

Biggest Welcome Offer on the Market

Premium App

Classic Sportsbook Offer: First Bet Insurance up to $1,100! 

Refer a Friend: Earn a $100 Free Bet

Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where Caesars is legal and licensed. Valid in NJ, WV, IN, CO, MI, TN, IA, NY, IL

 

SIGN UP WITH CODE *USBETCZR*

Fanduel 

FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome Offer: Up to $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Daily Fantasy: Two Free Entries if you deposit $10

Terms and Conditions: 21+ years old and located in any of the states where FanDuel is legal and licensed. Valid in PA, WV, CO, IN, IL, IA, TN, VA, MI, NJ, NY, and LA

SIGN UP WITH FANDUEL

