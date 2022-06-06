Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire 2: Weigh-In Results, Odds & Live Stream

WHEN IS INOUE VS. DONAIRE 2, DATE AND START TIME

Date: Tuesday, June 7

Main card: 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m BST

Main event ringwalks (approx): 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT/ 12:30 p.m BST

*These times are subject to change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS INOUE VS. DONAIRE 2?

U.S.: ESPN+

Japan: Amazon Prime Video

U.K & Ireland: Top Rank Boxing YouTube Page

NAOYA INOUE VS. NONITO DONAIRE 2 BETTING ODDS

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Naoya Inoue is the favorite at -650, and Nonito Donaire is the underdog at +410.

Naoya Inoue: Decision +320; KO/TKO -185

Draw +2600

Nonito Donaire: Decision +1000; KO/TKO +650