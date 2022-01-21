MarvNation Promotions To Host First Show Of The Year On January 29

POMONA, CALIF. (Jan. 21, 2022): MarvNation Promotions will host its first boxing event of the year on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Derby Room in Pomona, Calif. The event will be headlined by rising prospect Angel “Moreno” Rodriguez (10-0, 7 KOs) of Pico Rivera, Calif. facing Jose Marrufo (12-10-2, 5 KOs) of Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico in an eight-round battle for the WBC USNBC Silver Super Lightweight Championship.

The entire card will be streamed live in English and Spanish on MarvNation’s official YouTube channel starting at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET. Veteran cutman Mike Rodriguez will handle commentating duties for the English stream alongside reporter Vanessa Martinez. Details regarding the Spanish commentary will be announced shortly.

Less than 100 tickets are still available. They can be purchased via Tix.com or by clicking here.

“We’re ready to take this company to another level,” said Marvin Rodriguez, CEO of MarvNation Promotions. “That’s why we’ve decided to host a show every month this year at the Derby Room starting on Jan. 29, which will feature rising talents like Angel Rodriguez, Alejandro Reyes, Raul Salomon and many more. Make sure to watch it in person or through our official YouTube channel. It’s going to be an exciting night of action.”

In the co-main event, Alejandro “Pin Pon” Reyes (5-0, 4 KOs) of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico will take on Antonio Wattell (3-7-3, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas in a six-round 140-pound fight. Reyes hails from the renowned Westside Boxing Club in Los Angeles and possess a fan-friendly Mexican style that promises to steal the show.

Raul “Money” Salomon (8-1, 8 KOs) of Long Beach, California will look to bounce back from his only defeat in a six-round super middleweight fight against Jeremy Ramos (11-11, 4 KOs) of El Paso, Texas. Salomon was last seen in November in a close decision loss against Aaron Silva that was streamed on DAZN.

Alfredo Fernandez (6-0, 4 KOs) of Downey, California will participate in a four-round super lightweight fight against Nicaraguan slugger Osmel Mayorga (2-3, 1 KO).

Rising Mexican prospect Andy Dominguez (4-0, 2 KOs) will return in a six-round flyweight battle against Mexican warrior Jose Rodriguez Montemayor (5-5, 4 KOs).

Kyle Erwin (3-0, 2 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will return against a soon-to-be-determined opponent in a four-round fight in the 140-pound division.

Sergio Jimenez (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico will fight Ray Santiago (2-8) in a four-round cruiserweight clash.

Jaivion Cardinal (4-0, 3 KOs) of Long Beach, California will battle against Tyler Jacques (0-1-1) of Orlando, Florida in a four-round super middleweight fight.

Jesus Torres Beltran (4-1, 3 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona will take on Ryan Venable (2-9) of Martinsville, Virginia in a four-round bout in the lightweight division.

Cris Reyes (10-0, 9 KOs) of Seattle, Washington will face Argentine veteran Lucas Alejandro Mignoni (14-3, 4 KOs) in a six-round battle in the super lightweight division.

Carlos Rodriguez (1-0, 1 KO) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and Jerrell Nettles (1-1) will meet in a four-round cruiserweight battle.

For more information, follow MarvNation on Instagram and Twitter @MarvNation_.

About MarvNation

MarvNation Promotions was founded in 2014 by Marvin Rodriguez and was created with a vision to not only create concerts or boxing events, but to also create experiences for the fans. In 2018, after noticing a lack of support for many young and hungry prospects without an extensive Olympic and amateur background, MarvNation involved itself in the sport of boxing with a mission to make a way for these young prospects and develop them into top contenders and champions in the sport. Established both on a national and international level, MarvNation is here to bring you the best of boxing and live entertainment.