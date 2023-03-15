Manuel Avila Fighting on April 7 ShoBox Card

(Brooks, CA – March 14, 2023) Sampson Boxing and Paco Presents Boxing are bringing televised boxing back to Northern California, as ShoBox: The Next Generation will be broadcast live for the first time at Cache Creek Casino Resort in Brooks, California, on Friday, April 7.

Though the entire card will be announced soon, local Fairfield, California, favorite featherweight Manuel “Tino” Avila (24-2-1, 8 KOs) will return home to face Sacramento’s own Alberto Torres (11-5-3, 4 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round bout. The two have been sparring partners in the past, but now it is time for bragging rights, and they will put it all on the line, as someone will be in position for another big fight, while the other will have a long way back to the top of the sport.

“I took some time off from the sport but recently returned to the ring, and it felt great,” said Manuel Avila about his layoff. “I have never turned down a fight, so why would I start now? I am excited to fight again in Northern California on a nationally televised card. This type of fight and fight card makes life-long fight fans, and I want to put on a great show.”

Also on the card is the popular super featherweight Kevin Montano (4-0, 2 KOs) of Concord, California, who graduated from Sacramento State University with a bachelor’s in Kinesiology in 2020. He now lives in Sacramento, California, and has a large social media following of nearly 80,000 followers on Instagram based on two accounts. The 25-year-old Montano will put his undefeated record on the line on the biggest stage of his career so far.

“I am so excited to be fighting on this type of card,” said Montano. “This is my biggest career opportunity, and I am very grateful.”

Stockton, California's very own Sachery Sam, will debut professionally on this card in a four-round featherweight bout against an opponent TBA. Sam is known as one of the biggest punchers in Northern California at his weight class, and tons of excitement has been brewing around his professional debut.

Promoter Paco Damian, who has gone from one of the biggest promoters in Northern California to a global force in boxing, had the following to say about this event.

“Sampson and I are thrilled to be able to put on such a great fight card at a beautiful venue like Cache Creek Casino Resort,” said Damian. “This is a team effort, and Cache Creek has always gone above and beyond by providing top-notch service. So, now I am thrilled to be able to bring televised championship boxing to the casino, and this is one of the best fight cards of the year!”

Tickets, priced from $49 to $125, are available HERE.

On fight night, the first bell will sound at 6 PM PST.

