David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux: Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Coming off an exciting rematch between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano, Showtime Boxing returns this Saturday night with an interim WBC super-middleweight championship fight. Undefeated former champion David Benavidez (25-0) faces the veteran David Lemieux (43-4) for a potential shot at the undisputed champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez at some point next year.

The Phoenix, AZ native Benavidez has been a terror within the division, but with some issues outside of the ring, he hasn’t been able to reach his highest potential. With those issues now in the rearview, Benavidez feels as if he is more focused than ever and looks to put on a show in his hometown this Saturday night on Showtime. Benavidez was last seen stopping Kyrone Davis in November after systematically breaking him down. The corner realized Davis had taken enough and threw in the towel. Will we see something similar this weekend?

David Lemieux hasn’t been the most active fighter as he has only fought once a year since 2019 against lower-level opposition and outside of the country. Lemieux was a legit contender at one point, but at age thirty-three, one has to wonder how much he has left in the tank. He scored a TKO victory last June against David Zegarra, so there is momentum for Lemieux coming into this fight. Can David Lemieux pull an upset on Showtime this weekend?

David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux Fight Date, Start Time

Date: Saturday, May 21

Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Ring walks (approx): Midnight ET / 9 p.m. PT

These times could change due to the length of the other bouts.

How Can I Watch Benavidez vs. Lemieux?

U.S.: Showtime & the Showtime App

🥊 David Benavidez 🤝 Arizona Diamondbacks ⚾ Unbeaten 2x Super Middleweight World Champion @Benavidez300 threw out the first pitch at the @Dbacks game over the weekend! pic.twitter.com/kUh7H8h2eH — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) May 17, 2022

David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux Fight Card

David Benavidez (25-0) vs. David Lemieux (43-4) for the interim WBC super-middleweight title

Yoelvis Gomez (5-0) vs. Jorge Cota (30-5); junior middleweight

Luis Reynaldo Nunez (16-0) vs. Javier Fierro (13-0); featherweight

David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux betting odds

Per Fan Duel, David Benavidez is the favorite at -1800, and David Lemieux is the underdog at +940.

David Benavidez: Decision +700; KO/TKO -650

Draw +3400

David Lemieux: Decision +2000; KO/TKO +1400

Per Draft Kings, David Benavidez is the favorite at -1600 while David Lemieux is at +850.