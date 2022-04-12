Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Declares April 16 Errol Spence Jr. Day In Dallas

DALLAS (April 11, 2022) – Undefeated WBC and IBF world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. received a special proclamation from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson on Monday, as Mayor Johnson declared Saturday, April 16 “Errol Spence Jr. Day” ahead of Spence’s fight at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night.

During the ceremony at Spence trainer Derrick James’ World Class Boxing Gym, Mayor Johnson presented Spence with a proclamation and pledged as a member of Team Spence.

Spence will take on WBA world champion Yordenis Ugas in a welterweight title unification clash that headlines a SHOWTIME PPV Saturday, April 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Spence vs. Ugas will be just the 12th unification fight in the rich history of the welterweight division and will see Spence fighting in front of his hometown crowd looking to add a third welterweight title and boost his standing as the world’s top welterweight.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Man Down Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com, the Official Ticketing Provider of AT&T Stadium.

Here is what the event participants had to say Monday:

ERROL SPENCE JR.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d get my own day from the great city of Dallas and to have everyone come out to support me. On April 16, I’m going to put on a great show. This day truly means a lot to me. I can do many great things, but only a few people are chosen to have their own day in their city. It’s amazing and I really appreciate that.

“This is something that every April 16, my kids, my family, we can go out and have fun and just celebrate the day. It’s like a holiday. I appreciate everyone. I’m going to go out and put on an amazing performance. I thank Dallas for supporting me and I ask everyone to come out and support me. I will show you my gratitude on April 16.

“I feel it’s a dream come true to unify in my backyard and get a third world title. Most fighters don’t get that chance and I get that opportunity on Saturday night in front of my family and childhood friends I grew up with. It’s going to be a great, sentimental moment for me when I win that belt.

“I embrace training at home. I enjoy it. I know it’s a privilege to be fighting at home, especially to be fighting at home in a football stadium. I feel that’s huge. It’s a lot of pressure, sleeping on your own bed and in your own house. It’s definitely a challenge. I’ve been working hard, training hard and I know it’s a privilege, so I have to stay focused.

“I want to tell the kids of Dallas that they can do anything they want, but the main thing is to stay focused. Growing up, you go through a lot of things like peer pressure and people trying to get you to do different things and try different things. You just got to stay focused on your goals. Figure out what you want out of life and believe in yourself, even if you have no one else to believe in, believe in yourself and your abilities.”

DALLAS MAYOR ERIC JOHNSON

“I don’t think I’ve made it a secret that I’m a big sports fan. I, of course, love cheering on our hometown teams and the athletes who represent our great city. And I love the camaraderie and fun that we can have together as sports fans. But more than that, I know that sports can serve to teach us about life. It shows us what it takes to be successful, and what it means to be great.

“And that’s part of why I love boxing. I love that being successful at the sport requires agility, power, speed, hustle, resilience, commitment and grace. And I absolutely love watching the champion, Errol Spence Jr.

“You can tell that Errol Spence Jr. grew up around here because of his indomitable spirit and fierce competitiveness. If you’ve followed his career, you know that Errol has never taken the easy way out. He’s been through a number of challenges, setbacks and injuries, but he doesn’t back down. He doesn’t avoid a tough fight or make excuses.

“He’s a fighter’s fighter. A champion’s champion. A master of his craft. And his commitment to excellence in the boxing ring is unmatched and certainly deserving of our appreciation.

“Errol, I can’t wait to see you go toe to toe this weekend with Yordenis Ugas not too far from here at AT&T Stadium. It’s going to be an incredible fight. And I want you to know that you’ll be fighting not just for yourself, and not just to unify titles, but for something that’s very important to me. You’ll be fighting for the 1.4 million people who call the city of Dallas home.

“That’s because I’m proclaiming Saturday, April 16, 2022, as Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr. Day in the city of Dallas.

“I want to present you with this official proclamation. Just know this week and on Saturday that your mayor is in your corner, and the entire city of Dallas – the greatest city in the world – is in your corner. So go out there and be the best again on Saturday. We’re looking forward to it. We’re so proud of you. And thank you so much for representing this great city. Errol trains right here, in the heart of the city of Dallas, he’s always represented the city. He loves Dallas, we love him back and I hope he feels that on Saturday night.”

ABOUT SPENCE VS. UGAS

Spence vs. Ugas will see WBC and IBF world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and WBA world champion Yordenis Ugas square off in a welterweight title unification clash that headlines a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, April 16 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features exciting lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz taking on veteran former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in the 10-round co-main event.

The lineup also includes unbeaten José Valenzuela battling former world champion Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas in a 10-round lightweight fight, plus unbeaten Cody Crowley faces veteran contender Josesito López in a 10-round duel of all-action welterweights that kicks off the telecast.

Preceding the pay-per-view will be a special edition of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® headlined by WBA Welterweight Champion Radzhab Butaev and top contender Eimantas Stanionis. The telecast begins live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and also features unbeaten rising star Brandun Lee taking on Zachary Ochoa in a super lightweight bout.

