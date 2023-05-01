CES MMA 73 Runs Friday, May 12

Announcements

CES MMA 73, featuring a main event between UFC veteran William Knight and Domingos Barros for the vacant CES World Heavyweight Championship, will unfold on Friday, May 12.

The rumbling takes place at the North Shore Music Theater in Beverly, MA.

The event will also be broadcast live on UFC Fight Pass.

Knight (11-5) competed on Dana White's Contender Series, and received a development contract. He is 35 years old. Knight is on a three fight skid, so his motivation to triumph should be sky-high.

Domingos Barros (7-1) is 31. The Portuguese native, now residing in Fall River, MA, fought on the Bellator scene. He's won two straight since being beaten by Kiril Sildenikov at Bellator 230 in 2019.

Domingo Barros at the gym, before CES MMA 73

Domingo Barros comes in as the A side to CES MMA 73

Beyond the CES MMA 73 Main Event

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting main event for the show,” said CES MMA President Jimmy Burchfield Jr. “William Knight is a proven fighter with a wealth of experience, while Domingo Barros is a rising star in the sport. This fight has war written all over it, and we can't wait to see how it plays out.”

The CES MMA 73 event is expected to draw fight fans from across the region, as it also features some of New England’s top amateur and professional fighters, including West Haven’s Eddy George (6-0) facing Yemi Oduwale (9-4) in a lightweight contest.

Also, a featherweight matchup between New Hampshire’s Brandon Marotte (7-1) and Danbury CT’s Regivaldo Carvalho (7-4) promises to enthrall. Plus, local amateur sensation Lucas Rosa (6-1) engages in a featherweight contest.

Tickets on sale now, priced at $50, $70, $100 and $125. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early, as this event is expected to sell out quickly.

For more information on CES MMA 73 and all other CES MMA events, visit cesfights.com.

More Info On CES

CES MMA is a mixed martial arts promotional company based out of Providence, R.I., founded by legendary boxing promoter Jimmy Burchfield Sr. It promoted the first sanctioned professional MMA event in 2010. In 2012, CES MMA promoted its first pay-per-view event featuring the professional MMA debut of former WWE superstar Dave Bautista.

CES MMA has gained the reputation as being the gateway to the UFC developing the careers of UFC contenders Calvin Kattar, Rob Font, Charles Rosa, William Knight, Mike Rodriguez, Tony Gravely, Andre Soukhamthath and others.

