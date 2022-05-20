Announcements
Benavidez vs. Lemieux Weigh-In Results, Odds & Live Stream
Interim WBC World Super Middleweight Championship – 12 Rounds
David Benavidez – 166 ½ lbs.
David Lemieux – 166 ¼ lbs.
Referee: Harvey Dock; Judges: Javier Alvarez (Texas), Tim Cheatham (Calif.), Chris Flores (Ariz.)
Super Welterweight Bout – 10 Rounds
Yoelvis Gómez – 156 ½ lbs.
Jorge Cota – 156 ½ lbs.
Referee: Wes Melton; Judges: Chris Flores (Ariz.), Dennis O’Connell (Ariz.), Gonzalo Valenzuela (Ariz.)
Featherweight Bout – 10 Rounds
Luis Núñez – 126 lbs.
Jonathan Fierro – 125 ½ lbs.
Referee: Tony Zaino; Judges: Chris Flores (Ariz.), Dennis O’Connell (Ariz.), Gonzalo Valenzuela (Ariz.)
David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux Fight Date, Start Time
Date: Saturday, May 21
Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
Ring walks (approx): Midnight ET / 9 p.m. PT
These times could change due to the length of the other bouts.
How Can I Watch Benavidez vs. Lemieux?
U.S.: Showtime & the Showtime App
David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux betting odds
Per Fan Duel, David Benavidez is the favorite at -1800, and David Lemieux is the underdog at +940.
David Benavidez: Decision +700; KO/TKO -650
Draw +3400
David Lemieux: Decision +2000; KO/TKO +1400
Per Draft Kings, David Benavidez is the favorite at -1600 while David Lemieux is at +850.
