Benavidez vs. Lemieux Weigh-In Results, Odds & Live Stream

Interim WBC World Super Middleweight Championship – 12 Rounds

David Benavidez – 166 ½ lbs.

David Lemieux – 166 ¼ lbs.

Referee: Harvey Dock; Judges: Javier Alvarez (Texas), Tim Cheatham (Calif.), Chris Flores (Ariz.)

Super Welterweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Yoelvis Gómez – 156 ½ lbs.

Jorge Cota – 156 ½ lbs.

Referee: Wes Melton; Judges: Chris Flores (Ariz.), Dennis O’Connell (Ariz.), Gonzalo Valenzuela (Ariz.)

Featherweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Luis Núñez – 126 lbs.

Jonathan Fierro – 125 ½ lbs.

Referee: Tony Zaino; Judges: Chris Flores (Ariz.), Dennis O’Connell (Ariz.), Gonzalo Valenzuela (Ariz.)

David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux Fight Date, Start Time

Date: Saturday, May 21

Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

Ring walks (approx): Midnight ET / 9 p.m. PT

These times could change due to the length of the other bouts.

How Can I Watch Benavidez vs. Lemieux?

U.S.: Showtime & the Showtime App

David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux betting odds

Per Fan Duel, David Benavidez is the favorite at -1800, and David Lemieux is the underdog at +940.

David Benavidez: Decision +700; KO/TKO -650

Draw +3400

David Lemieux: Decision +2000; KO/TKO +1400

Per Draft Kings, David Benavidez is the favorite at -1600 while David Lemieux is at +850.