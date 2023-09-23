Worldwide

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 Live Round by Round

Announcements Worldwide

Bellator 299 Prediction: Eblen vs Edwards - Dublin Duel!

Worldwide

Predictions: Bellator 299 Card - Big Duels in Dublin!

Where To Watch Worldwide

Zhilei Zhang, Charming Heavyweight, My No. 1 Favorite Boxer

Worldwide

Fiziev vs Gamrot Prediction: A Battle Between Unbreakable Wills

UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

Bellator 299 Odds: The Champ Remains Heavily Favored

UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC Fight Night 228 Odds: Nearly a Coin Toss for the Main Event

Worldwide

Zhilei Zhang Vs Joe Joyce 2 Preview: Can Juggernaut Rebound?

Worldwide

The Pugilist Who Does Not Rest

Worldwide

Michael Reyes: I Got the No 1 Most Ducked Kid From Argentina

Worldwide

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 Live Round by Round

Published

52 mins ago

on

Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 Live Round by Round

Joe Joyce was an 11-to-1 favorite in the April clash, when lefty Zhang Zhilei got underestimated in that scrap, which he won via stoppage.

They rematch Saturday at 02 Arena at Wembley Stadium, in a heavyweight clash screening on ESPN+.

Zhilei Zhang Vs Joe Joyce 2

Round by round coverage for Zhilei Zhang vs Joe Joyce 2 right here, on NYFIGHTS

The Brit Joyce (15-1) is much heavier for this fight than the first, and word is he had his head properly screwed on ahead of this sequel scrap.

So no, it feels like the 37 year Joyce isn’t feeling damaged from the April loss.

Joe Joyce, his eye damaged in first Zhilei Zhang

But once the 40 year old Chinese native Zhang (25-1-1) starts landing sharp lefts, at that once compromised eye, well, let’s see how this plays out.

Lots of chatter coming in. Can Joyce be better defensively, so he can take the fight into deeper waters, where he thinks Zhilei Zhang will fade.

We were too harsh on Joyce, overreacting to his first loss? We have a tendency to do that…

ESPN’s Tim Bradley right before the bout told viewers he’s thinking ZZ is likely to win, as the better boxer.

The WBO interim heavyweight crown, taken by ZZ off JJ in April, was up for grabs, by the way.

Round 1

We saw a large flab roll on ZZ. JJ moved left to start, smartly. ZZ slow start, did throw big left once on first minute. Slow round through two minutes. Nice body shot by ZZ late. No one won that one, really. EVEN

Round 2

ZZ more active to start. With jab, then left, he moves a bit more, to his left. One minute in a straight left from ZZ, the crowd liked it. JJ ate one…ZZ is aggressive and now JJ wakes up, moves forward. Zhilei Zhang landed clean again late. ZHANG

Round 3

JJ starts with pep, he knew his patience wasn’t helping him. Then he reverts to waiting ie being “smart” defensively.

Zhilei Zhang is the better ring general, he’s relaxed and also not wanting to shoot his load. ZZ hunted, Joyce now backing up. “Target practice,” said Tim Bradley.

Down goes JJ, he didn’t beat the count! Right hook exploded.

He froze Joyce with a left to the body.

JJ edged left, went to counter with a right, and the hook explode on his face. he pitched face first, got to his feet, but so dazed, he couldn’t continue. He couldn’t beat the count…

ZHANG WINNER BY KO

Zhilei Zhang is now 26-1-1.

Tim Bradley called Zhang a “superstar” in the making after the stoppage

 

 

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading