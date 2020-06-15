Weights Are In For Tuesday Top Rank Show Topped By Joshua Greer Jr

Here’s where it’s at for Joshua Greer Jr, who fights Tuesday night in Las Vegas on the third Top Rank show following the forced hiatus because of the coronavirus spread: the 26 year old with a 22-1-1 record needs a knockout.

OK, NEEDS is maybe too strong a word.

But if the Chicago bantamweight wants to be able to hold on to his nickname, “Don’t Blink,” he best stop Mike Plania (23-1, from Philippines).

His last two outings, last July, and in October 2019, Greer snagged decision wins.

Nikolai Potapov is a savvy hitter, a good ring general. And Antonio Nieves was, I think, really dialed in, focused and his best self, in their clash. A right hand by Nieves sent Greer to the mat 25 seconds into the tenth and final round, and many fans booed the W call for Greer. Potapov’s promoter Dmitriy Salita made his feelings clear in the ring after the match.

But I have a rule, it’s three and out: If your conduct doesn’t match your nickname over a certain span of time, then you gotta give up that tag.

OK, my tongue is planted in cheek, sort of. But seriously, Greer can eliminate this minor aggravation, of cognitive dissonance, if he takes out Plania.

Greer I believe wants to get back to the beginning go last year, the degree of optimism we see in this video:

You can see for yourself, that feature face-off is part of a five bout card on ESPN.