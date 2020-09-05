Worldwide

Weights Are In For Third Try On Herring v Oquendo Clash

By

on

Jamel Herring  meets Jonathan Oquendo, we think, tonight, and you can watch it play out on ESPN+, the direct to consumer streaming platform.

This was supposed to happen July 2, but Herring tested COVID positive. Then, on July 13, the clash was put off again, because Herring showed presence of COVID in his system.

If Fate allows, finally, on Sept. 5, 2020, Jamel Herring will defend his WBO 130 pound title against Jonathan Oquendo on Da Plus.

Click here, and catch yourself what happened to push this fight to this date.

And click here, for some quotes, from Herring, age 34, and the 37 year old Oquendo, how they were feeling about this tussle leading up to fight night.

And, as long as Herring and the Puerto Rican challenger are COVID negative this morning, they will FINALLY face off, and see who is the better man.

Here are the weights from the session held at the Bubble on Friday. Pics are by Mikey Williams for Top Rank.

 

Related Items

About Michael Woods

Michael Woods

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

    Recommended for you