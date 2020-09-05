Weights Are In For Third Try On Herring v Oquendo Clash

Jamel Herring meets Jonathan Oquendo, we think, tonight, and you can watch it play out on ESPN+, the direct to consumer streaming platform.

This was supposed to happen July 2, but Herring tested COVID positive. Then, on July 13, the clash was put off again, because Herring showed presence of COVID in his system.

Click here, and catch yourself what happened to push this fight to this date.

And click here, for some quotes, from Herring, age 34, and the 37 year old Oquendo, how they were feeling about this tussle leading up to fight night.

And, as long as Herring and the Puerto Rican challenger are COVID negative this morning, they will FINALLY face off, and see who is the better man.

Here are the weights from the session held at the Bubble on Friday. Pics are by Mikey Williams for Top Rank.