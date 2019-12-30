Wait, Could Fury-Wilder 2 Break All PPV Records?

Get ready, if you aren’t aware, you will be hammered, blasted, braised and so you shouldn’t be confused, you will be knee-deep in promotion for that Feb. 22, 2020 rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, in Las Vegas and on Pay Per View.

Or, should I say, on Pay Per View first, because that’s the focal point. Asses in seats are great, but the real deal pile is going to be made by those folks at home pressing BUY, and plunking down that $79.95 to see if Fury can keep his chin protected for 36 minutes. If he can, he gets the W. If he can’t, the Bronze Bomber will take the victory, by having broken The Traveller.

“This to me, will break every pay per view record, it’ll be the most viewed fight in the modern era of boxing,” said Joe Tessitore.

“We don’t have to promote this, this fight gonna promote itself,” asserted Tim Bradley, at a chat round-table with Tess, Mark Kriegel and Andre Ward.

OK, and let me also clue you in, if you aren’t already aware, there will be hyperbole.

I mean, maybe you are on board with Tess, and think that the heavyweight scrap at MGM will do more than 4.6 million buys and generate over $437 million in revenue. I don’t. But hey, I was wrong this morning (my kids didn’t in fact make me breakfast in bed), this afternoon (I didn’t in fact make it to hour 2 in “The Irishman,”) and chances are good I will also be wrong on something tonight.

So maybe #WilderFury2 does as well as Tess projects.

And there will be selling. I won’t say there will be lying, because it is within the bounds of love, war and boxing, to declare, as Tyson Fury has, that this time, he will not be so focused on defense. No more “ducking and diving,” he stated. “I’m gonna take him out, take it out of the judges’ hands,” he says.

Ok, yeah, no.

The big lad isn’t going to depart from the style that got him here, so don’t be accepting as gospel Fury’s announcements about how he’ll handle business Feb. 22.

Hey, maybe I’m wrong here too….But Fury’s power, even when he sits down as fully as he can on a shot, isn’t really every above average. He won’t be looking to surprise Wilder by being a swarming bomber type of fighter come February.

Anyone out there disagree? And what say you: will Fury vs Wilder 2 break the PPV buy and revenue generation records?