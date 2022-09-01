Boxing Returns At The Cache Creek Casino Resort On October 29

(Brooks, CA) Don Chargin Productions and Paco Presents Boxing returns on Saturday, October 29th, to the Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center, as welterweight Alan Sanchez (21-5-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, California, will face undefeated Saul Bustos (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, California, in a ten-round fight for the WBA Fedecentro title.

“I am very excited about this fight. I just had a child, and bought a house so I am very motivated,” saidSanchez ahead of his WBA title fight. “I am going to start my camp at the Nick Diaz Academy helping Nate Diaz for his upcoming PPV fight, from there I will head down to San Diego to finish my camp.”

For Paco Damian, who has been doing shows at Cache Creek Casino Resort for the past eight years, “I am so grateful to be back at Cache Creek Casino Resort and for the opportunity to do our show in the new Event Center. We are thrilled to be able to give local fighters opportunities at a world-class venue like Cache Creek and entertain Northern California fight fans. The main event is something special. We have a great fight that has a WBA title on the line. I am excited to bring this type of fight to the Northern California area and to watch it as this is the first fight we will be doing at Cache Creek in two years.

Bustos, who is training out of Freddie Roach‘s Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California, is eager to make the most of this moment as this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance, to win a WBA title, and earn a world ranking. Many boxing insiders believe Bustos is the next big thing and a highly talked about prospect in Los Angeles, California, making his first appearance in Northern California.

The undercard will feature super bantamweight Ivan Vergara (8-1, 2 KOs), of Fairfield, California, popular Sacramento, California cruiserweight Blake “The Beast” McKernan (13-1, 6 KOs), as well as Kevin “No Mas” Montano (3-0, 2 KOs), who trains out of Sacramento, Ca, all in separate bouts, with opponents to be named at a later date.

Tickets are priced from $49 to $125 ringside tickets, with the first bell sounding at 7 PM PST.

Cache Creek Casino Resort, owned and operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, is California's premier casino resort. Located 40 miles northwest of Sacramento and 80 miles from the San Francisco Bay Area in Brooks, CA, it features more than 600 four-diamond luxury hotel rooms, thousands of exclusive slot machines, hundreds of table games, ten incredible dining experiences, world-class nightlife, a full-service spa, and an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information, please visit cachecreek.com.

