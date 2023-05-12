Worldwide

UFC Weigh In Results: Just One Miss, Charlotte Card Thankfully Remains Intact

The pinnacle of combat sports has returned to Charlotte, North Carolina and the fighters have hit the scales! Let's jump into the UFC weigh in results.

This weekend's event is hosted in the east coast and will begin a bit earlier than fans are used to. The prelims start at 11:30 a.m. EST/8:30 a.m PST. Though that may be a bit early for a lot of you, set your alarms and plan on some coffee because this card is well-worth getting up early for.

As Jairzinho Rozenstruik looks to throw his name back into the heavyweight title picture, he'll next need to take out one Jailton Almeida, a surging Brazilian fighter who's won 13 fights in a row and has finished all of his professional wins. Not only that, but he's been absolutely running through the competition in the UFC thus far.

Before that, we've got so many great fights to look forward to. Thankfully, this card has passed the test that is weigh ins; only Bryan Battle lost the battle to the scale, though we did have a close call with Daniel Rodriguez's weight after Ian Garry pulled some pizza shenanigans. Let's take a look at what the scales read for UFC on ABC 4 weigh in day. 

UFC Weigh In Results: Main Card

  • Heavyweight bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (265) vs Jailton Almeida (231)
  • Light heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith (205.5) vs Johnny Walker (205.5)
  • Welterweight bout: Ian Garry (170.5) vs Daniel Rodriguez (170) – Rodriguez first weighed in at 171.5
  • Light heavyweight bout: Carlos Ulberg (204.5) vs Ihor Potieria (204.5)
  • Welterweight bout: Alex Morono (169.5) vs Tim Means (170.5)

UFC Weigh In Results: Prelims

  • Welterweight bout: Matt Brown (170) vs Court McGee (170.5)
  • Heavyweight bout: Karl Williams (239.5) vs Chase Sherman (254)
  • Catchweight bout: Douglas Silva de Andrade (139.5) vs Cody Stamann (139)
  • Flyweight bout: Mandy Bohm (126) vs Ji Yeon Kim (126)
  • Welterweight bout: Gabe Green (170.5) vs Bryan Battle (173) – Battle misses weight
  • Bantamweight bout: Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs Tainara Lisboa (134)

UFC Weigh in results

They've hit the scales, they've hit the mics — the only thing left is to hit each other. UFC Charlotte is looking like it'll be a success. The talent on this card is incredible; ranging from prospects to legends, this event hits almost every version of intrigue a UFC card can. Of course, there's no title fight, but the heavyweight main event winner will certainly be a lot closer to a belt after this.

Additionally, there's just some really fun fights. Douglas Silva de Andrade has never been in a boring fight, Jessica-Rose Clark returns for the first time in nearly a year, and, you may have noticed, this card has Ian Garry vs Daniel Rodriguez and Johnny Walker vs Anthony Smith on it. I'd bet my bottom and only dollar that those fights are both incredible.

We're so close to this fun card and we can only hope that nothing happens until tomorrow morning. Again, this is a very early card relative to others, so be sure you're aware of that, because this would be a sad card to sleep through. While I go and set 20 alarms as to ensure I don't miss this event and also to annoy my neighbors, check out the weigh-ins here! Catch you all tomorrow.

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

