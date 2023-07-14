Worldwide

UFC Vegas 77 Odds: The Former Champ Sits as a Favorite

Worldwide

Prediction: UFC Vegas - Della Maddalena vs Hafez: Finally!

Worldwide

NYF ARCHIVE HIT: Remembering Corpas vs Juan Laporte

Worldwide

Devin Haney Arrested

Worldwide

Nonito Donaire Added To Spence-Crawford Card

Worldwide

Mark Zuckerberg Gets UFC Training For Elon Musk Fight

Worldwide

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou Set For Saudi Arabia

Worldwide

Tyson Fury Is Maybe Going To Fight NganWHO?

Worldwide

No Guarantee Anthony Joshua, Age 33, Beats Whyte in Rematch

Worldwide

A Star Is Born—Boots Ennis Answers Questions

Worldwide

UFC Vegas 77 Odds: The Former Champ Sits as a Favorite

Published

1 hour ago

on

UFC Vegas 77 Odds: The Former Champ Sits as a Favorite

The UFC Vegas 77 odds are in and we're here to delve into these numbers a bit. The UFC odds are always changing, but we've got a good ballpark for you to base your potential bets on. Come fight night, the Holm vs Bueno Silva odds are showing that the former champion is a slight favorite across multiple bookies.

As we are just one sleep away from fight night, we felt inclined to show you what the UFC Vegas 77 odds are, what interesting bets there are and how some of the rest of the card is looking. There are some incredibly fun fights on this card.

UFC Vegas 77 Odds: The Best Holm vs Bueno Silva Odds

After looking at the UFC odds for this card, the pundits and betters seems to favor the former champion winning this fight by decision. Her getting the stoppage seems unlikely, especially by submission. However, we can never count Holly out; she's got lethal kicks and championship experience.

Holm vs Bueno Silva Odds: Moneyline

UFC Vegas 77 odds

Jan 17, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Holly Holm during weigh ins for UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA
Photo by Icon Sport

As we mentioned earlier, the UFC on Vegas 77 betting odds have Holly Holm as a slight betting favorite here. She's 3-2 in her last five with the two losses coming by split decision and by the female GOAT, Amanda Nunes.

DraftKings

Holy Holm -175

Mayra Bueno Silva +150

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Holy Holm -175

Mayra Bueno Silva +145

BET WITH BETMGM

Holy Holm -180

Mayra Bueno Silva +143

BET WITH BETRIVERS

Though Holm has had some stale performances in the latter portion of her career, she's still winning against top fighters. She's taking a risk by fighting the tenth ranked fighter in the division while sitting pretty in the number three spot. But, she'd rather take the risk in rank as opposed to risk sitting out for a bit.

UFC Odds: Holm vs Bueno Silva Method of Victory

The best UFC odds for a stoppage favor the underdog, actually. Having won 70% of her wins by submission, these odds have Bueno Silva by sub sitting around the +400 mark.

DraftKings

Holm via KO/TKO +450

Holm via Submission +1800

Holm via Decision +100

Bueno Silva via KO/TKO +1100

Bueno Silva via Submission +400

Bueno Silva via Decision +400

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Holm via KO/TKO +500

Holm via Submission +2200

Holm via Decision +100

Bueno Silva via KO/TKO +1000

Bueno Silva via Submission +350

Bueno Silva via Decision +400

BET WITH BETMGM

Holm via KO/TKO +535

Holm via Submission +1300

Holm via Decision +112

Bueno Silva via KO/TKO +1500

Bueno Silva via Submission +390

Bueno Silva via Decision +410

BET WITH BETRIVERS

Holm is hanging around the neighborhood of +500 to get the KO/TKO win. On that note, Holly hasn't won by stoppage since 2017. This one is looking like it'll go the distance, but MMA is one of those sports that love proving people wrong.

Holm vs Bueno Silva Round to Win Odds

The Holm vs Bueno Silva odds tell that this fight is very unlikely to stop until the final horn. The most likely bet, in tersm of stoppage, is for Bueno Silva to get a first round submission upset.

DraftKings

Holm round 1 +1200

Holm round 2 +1600

Holm round 3 +2200

Holm round 4 +2500

Holm round 5 +2800

Bueno Silva round 1 +900

Bueno Silva round 2 +1400

Bueno Silva round 3 +1800

Bueno Silva round 4 +2200

Bueno Silva round 5 +2800

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Holm round 1 +1400

Holm round 2 +1800

Holm round 3 +2200

Holm round 4 +2800

Holm round 5 +3300

Bueno Silva round 1 +900

Bueno Silva round 2 +1200 

Bueno Silva round 3 +1600

Bueno Silva round 4 +2000

Bueno Silva round 5 +2600

BET WITH BETMGM

Holm round 1 +1600

Holm round 2 +1700

Holm round 3 +2000

Holm round 4 +2200

Holm round 5 +2400

Bueno Silva round 1 +1300

Bueno Silva round 2 +1500

Bueno Silva round 3 +1700

Bueno Silva round 4 +1900 

Bueno Silva round 5 +2200

BET WITH BETRIVERS

If you're looking for the safe bet, these numbers show that you should put that money on Holm by decision. But, if you want a more risky bet, but not too risky, look for Mayra by submission; the earlier, the better.

Best UFC on Vegas 77 Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

There are a good amount of great fights to bet on for the rest of this card. The Holm vs Bueno Silva odds show some fun fights with some pretty exciting odds.

Some underdogs to look out for are:

  • Terrance McKinney +120
  • Albert Duraev +120
  • Austin Lingo +200

These UFC odds are pretty fun and show some underdogs that very well could get the job done come tomorrow night. The rest of the UFC Vegas 77 betting odds are rather close, which means the matchmakers really did a good job placing some fun fights for this card.

In addition to those fights, we've got the Jack Della Maddalena making an appearance for the co-main event. He was supposed to be a supporting role in last week's international fight week card, but due to multiple pull outs and health concerns, JDM has pushed things back a week and is taking on the short-notice Bassil Hafez

The Holm vs Bueno Silva odds show that Della Maddalena is a -625 favorite for this fight. This is a pretty fair Jack lost his last two fights, but since then, he's won 14 in a row 11 of which were by knockout.

Related Topics:

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

Continue Reading