UFC Vegas 77 Odds: The Former Champ Sits as a Favorite

The UFC Vegas 77 odds are in and we're here to delve into these numbers a bit. The UFC odds are always changing, but we've got a good ballpark for you to base your potential bets on. Come fight night, the Holm vs Bueno Silva odds are showing that the former champion is a slight favorite across multiple bookies.

As we are just one sleep away from fight night, we felt inclined to show you what the UFC Vegas 77 odds are, what interesting bets there are and how some of the rest of the card is looking. There are some incredibly fun fights on this card.

UFC Vegas 77 Odds: The Best Holm vs Bueno Silva Odds

After looking at the UFC odds for this card, the pundits and betters seems to favor the former champion winning this fight by decision. Her getting the stoppage seems unlikely, especially by submission. However, we can never count Holly out; she's got lethal kicks and championship experience.

Holm vs Bueno Silva Odds: Moneyline

As we mentioned earlier, the UFC on Vegas 77 betting odds have Holly Holm as a slight betting favorite here. She's 3-2 in her last five with the two losses coming by split decision and by the female GOAT, Amanda Nunes.

Holy Holm -175 Mayra Bueno Silva +150 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Holy Holm -175 Mayra Bueno Silva +145 BET WITH BETMGM Holy Holm -180 Mayra Bueno Silva +143 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Though Holm has had some stale performances in the latter portion of her career, she's still winning against top fighters. She's taking a risk by fighting the tenth ranked fighter in the division while sitting pretty in the number three spot. But, she'd rather take the risk in rank as opposed to risk sitting out for a bit.

UFC Odds: Holm vs Bueno Silva Method of Victory

The best UFC odds for a stoppage favor the underdog, actually. Having won 70% of her wins by submission, these odds have Bueno Silva by sub sitting around the +400 mark.

Holm via KO/TKO +450 Holm via Submission +1800 Holm via Decision +100 Bueno Silva via KO/TKO +1100 Bueno Silva via Submission +400 Bueno Silva via Decision +400 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Holm via KO/TKO +500 Holm via Submission +2200 Holm via Decision +100 Bueno Silva via KO/TKO +1000 Bueno Silva via Submission +350 Bueno Silva via Decision +400 BET WITH BETMGM Holm via KO/TKO +535 Holm via Submission +1300 Holm via Decision +112 Bueno Silva via KO/TKO +1500 Bueno Silva via Submission +390 Bueno Silva via Decision +410 BET WITH BETRIVERS

Holm is hanging around the neighborhood of +500 to get the KO/TKO win. On that note, Holly hasn't won by stoppage since 2017. This one is looking like it'll go the distance, but MMA is one of those sports that love proving people wrong.

Holm vs Bueno Silva Round to Win Odds

The Holm vs Bueno Silva odds tell that this fight is very unlikely to stop until the final horn. The most likely bet, in tersm of stoppage, is for Bueno Silva to get a first round submission upset.

Holm round 1 +1200 Holm round 2 +1600 Holm round 3 +2200 Holm round 4 +2500 Holm round 5 +2800 Bueno Silva round 1 +900 Bueno Silva round 2 +1400 Bueno Silva round 3 +1800 Bueno Silva round 4 +2200 Bueno Silva round 5 +2800 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Holm round 1 +1400 Holm round 2 +1800 Holm round 3 +2200 Holm round 4 +2800 Holm round 5 +3300 Bueno Silva round 1 +900 Bueno Silva round 2 +1200 Bueno Silva round 3 +1600 Bueno Silva round 4 +2000 Bueno Silva round 5 +2600 BET WITH BETMGM Holm round 1 +1600 Holm round 2 +1700 Holm round 3 +2000 Holm round 4 +2200 Holm round 5 +2400 Bueno Silva round 1 +1300 Bueno Silva round 2 +1500 Bueno Silva round 3 +1700 Bueno Silva round 4 +1900 Bueno Silva round 5 +2200 BET WITH BETRIVERS

If you're looking for the safe bet, these numbers show that you should put that money on Holm by decision. But, if you want a more risky bet, but not too risky, look for Mayra by submission; the earlier, the better.

Best UFC on Vegas 77 Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

There are a good amount of great fights to bet on for the rest of this card. The Holm vs Bueno Silva odds show some fun fights with some pretty exciting odds.

Some underdogs to look out for are:

Terrance McKinney +120

Albert Duraev +120

Austin Lingo +200

These UFC odds are pretty fun and show some underdogs that very well could get the job done come tomorrow night. The rest of the UFC Vegas 77 betting odds are rather close, which means the matchmakers really did a good job placing some fun fights for this card.

In addition to those fights, we've got the Jack Della Maddalena making an appearance for the co-main event. He was supposed to be a supporting role in last week's international fight week card, but due to multiple pull outs and health concerns, JDM has pushed things back a week and is taking on the short-notice Bassil Hafez

The Holm vs Bueno Silva odds show that Della Maddalena is a -625 favorite for this fight. This is a pretty fair Jack lost his last two fights, but since then, he's won 14 in a row 11 of which were by knockout.