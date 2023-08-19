UFC 292 Live Coverage: Sterling vs O’Malley Round by Round Results

Catch the UFC 292 live coverage of the main event here! This event is just moments away and we're here to give you the live results, coverage, and round-by-round updates. Sean O'Malley is looking to be the one to dethrone the streaking champion, a man who's arguably the GOAT at bantamweight, Aljamain Sterling. Should he get the win tonight, there's really no argument against him being the greatest at 135 lbs.

The classic striker vs grappler match, we get to see whose style will prevail — it seems that if Aljamain can grab Sean, then it's game over. Opposite of that, if O'Malley can keep himself off of the mat, then his chance of scoring his 12th KO/TKO win skyrockets. To cap off the UFC 292 card, we've got one of the most anticipated bantamweight bouts in MMA history.

UFC 292: What's on the Line for Sterling and O'Malley?

For our main event, we're looking at a very intense clash of styles. Sterling is the best backpack in the game and O'Malley is one of the most creative strikers in the UFC, let alone the bantamweight division. The winner isn't just making a lot of money, they're not just taking home a title, but they're going to have some serious bragging rights having won at an event with as much attention as this one has.

Of course, Aljamain Sterling has a bit more to win here. Though he's already got the title, it'll be hard to argue that he's not the best bantamweight of all time. Sean O'Malley can prove that he's not just “the teacher's pet”, but he's earned this opportunity and that he can go to war with the best of them.

But, he's probably not looking for a war, a first round knockout would be ideal for ‘Suga'. In addition to this, it's looking like ‘Funkmaster' is going to move up to featherweight after this bout, win or lose. This is the more than likely the last chance for a bantamweight to beat the 135lb GOAT.

UFC 292 Live Coverage: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley

It's time to get into the main event! UFC 292 will be concluded with Sterling put his 135lb strap on the line in a fight that's got a lot of heat to it. Striker vs grappler at its finest, let see how it plays out.

