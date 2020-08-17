UFC 252: 5 Questions To Get Answered During The Vegas Event 

The UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas will emanate a pay-per-view blockbuster featuring the UFC 252. During this event, UFC fans can witness another batch of MMA fighters defending and stealing each other’s belts. The line-up of matches is now set, so you should be guided with their latest odds for betting purposes.

During the UFC 252 event, fans can expect five preliminary cards and five main shows. In the main card, Stipe Miocic is looking to defend his title against Daniel Cormier. Apart from them, we will also see how Sean O’ Malley will clash against Marlon Vera. In the featherweight division, Herbert Burns will wrestle against Daniel Pineda.

With a lot of things to expect during UFC 252, there are many questions that fans are looking for this event to answer. Thus, along with the latest UFC predictions, let’s know some of the top MMA fans’ queries that are hoping to be answered once tUFC 252 settles.

Who Will Be The Greatest UFC Heavyweight Fighter In History?

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic are both UFC heavyweight champions. With Miocic being the current titleholder, and Cormier the former one, these two artists will take the main card in the UFC 252 to see who will be the greatest UFC heavyweight fighter in history. Everyone will find the answers on August 15, 2020, as this event progresses.

Looking into their records, Miocic…

..has recorded a total of 19 wins and three losses. He defeated some of the best UFC talents, like Andrei Arlovski, Mark Hunt, Junior dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou. On the other hand, Daniel Cormier has tallied 22 wins and two losses and bested artists like Roy Nelson, Derrick Lewis, Josh Barnett, Jeff Monson, and Antonio Silva.

Can Sean O’ Malley Maintain His Hype?

Ranked in the 14th spot for the UFC bantamweight rankings, Sean O’ Malley is probably one of the most hyped artists in the UFC world. In UFC 252, Sean O’ Malley will contend against Marlon Vera in the bantamweight division.

One of his latest and biggest achievements was a knock-out win against Eddie Wineland. Looking into O’ Malley’s UFC career, he has tallied seven wins and two losses. His rival, Vera, has 15 wins and six losses. It will be Sean O’ Malley’s greatest test on August 15, and if he wins, then he will surely maintain that hype.

Can Junior dos Santos Make An Epic Comeback?

Junior dos Santos is almost drowning his UFC career after losing in his last two fights. This former heavyweight champion grappled against Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes in the last two matches. With this failure, fans could see dos Santos push for early retirement from his UFC career.

There is no room for giving up. Junior dos Santos will compete in the heavyweight clash against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Can he turn the tables and make an epic comeback in the UFC 252? Junior dos Santos currently holds a record of 21 wins and seven losses.

How Impressive Is Herbert Burns?

Herbert Burns is Gilbert Burns’s younger brother, and will contend in the featherweight division this event. Gilbert Burns is known as one of the best UFC fighters, regardless of the weight class. His brother would like to follow his footsteps, and who knows- he might perform better than his bro.

Burns will face the veteran Daniel Pineda, who has a record of 26 wins and 13 losses. But without minding the age and experience gap, Burns has a 2-0 record in UFC and might come out a superstar in the coming days. Once he becomes successful in turning down Pineda in the UFC 252, Herbert Burns will see his star rise that much more.

Can John Dodson Maintain A Win Streak?

John Dodson is the current bantamweight titleholder and is looking forward to defending that in the UFC 252. He will be facing Merab Dvalishvili, who holds a record of 11 wins and four losses. Dodson, on the other hand, has a current record of 22 wins and eleven losses.

Dodson, with a southpaw stance, will be matched with Merab Dvalishvili. This pits an American against a fighter born in the nation of Georgia.

Takeaway

UFC 252 will not only showcase some of the best MMA talents but will also offer elite and exciting matches. If you’re one of the fans wondering about these things, make sure to buckle-up and witness this event to see superb action.