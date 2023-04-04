Terence Crawford v Errol Spence On June 17, Save the Date!

As NYFights reported nearly two weeks ago, the long-awaited Terence Crawford v Errol Spence undisputed welterweight championship showdown between IBF, WBA and WBC titlist from Texas and WBO counterpart from Nebraska to crown an undisputed champion will take place on June 17 in Las Vegas per sources. It is believed the bout will be announced at the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Pay-Per-View fight on April 22 at T-Mobile Arena.

The two had been involved in negotiations since last May, roughly six months after Crawford’s promotional contract with Top Rank expired, making the three-division world champion a free agent thus allowing him to negotiate with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.

After nearly six months of talks to make Terence Crawford v Errol Spence, the two sides failed to come to an agreement, and Crawford took a stay-busy fight against fringe contender David Avanesyan last December, scoring an emphatic sixth-round knockout of the former secondary titlist.

It was reported in January that Spence was exploring moving up to the junior middleweight limit of 154-pounds to challenge Keith Thurman in a non-title bout. And in recent days, it was revealed the former unified 147-pound world champion was the backup plan in case a Crawford bout fell through again.

Spence (28-0, 22 knockouts), 33, of DeSoto, has not fought since last April 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, where he stopped former beltholder Yordenis Ugas in the 10th round to add the WBA title to his arsenal. Relative inactivity, yes, has been hurting boxing mightily, as the best and brightest fight so very infrequently.

The 33-year-old southpaw first won the IBF title with an 11th-round knockout of Kell Brook on enemy turf at Bramall Lane Football Ground in Sheffield, England. He also added the WBC title to his collection with a 12-round split decision win over the now-retired Shawn Porter in September 2019 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Overall, Spencehas made six defenses and also holds championship wins over Danny Garcia (UD 12), and Mikey Garcia (UD 12).

Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs), like his rival, was also a standout amateur, winning multiple national titles before turning professional in 2008. The 35-year-old is viewed as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport, coupled with paralyzing power. The Omaha, Nebraska, native has scored 10 consecutive wins by knockout. Furthermore, Crawford has won world titles in three weight classes, including ightweight, junior welterweight, where he became undisputed champion. He has held the WBO welterweight title since June 2018.

His most notable wins include Kell Brook (TKO 4), Amir Khan (TKO 6), and Shawn Porter (TKO 10).

Now, once Terence Crawford v Errol Spence is finalized, let's keep fingers crossed the injury bug doesn't mess up these long awaited plans.