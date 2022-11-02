Terence Crawford Might’ve Killed Possibility of Spence Fight

It’s a sad saga, one unknown to but a small band of boxing fan die hards. The matter of when (and if) Terence Crawford and Errol Spence will decide who the best welterweight of 2018 is has been going on for years, and it looks like it’s no closer to being decided now than it was a month, or a year ago.

Sadly, in fact, the faceoff may well be less likely to occur now than at any other point, after Crawford did a video post on Monday night which gave his purported side of the impasse.

The video has received mixed reviews, with some fight fans opining that this proves it, Team Spence doesn’t want that smoke. Others blasted the amateurish quality of the session, and mocked Crawford for flubbing the name of the outfit which is promoting his next fight.

The Crawford take came on the heels of a leaked audio snippet, which enables listeners to hear Spence present his side of recent negotiations between the Spence and Crawford sides. The main takeaway of that release depended on what side of the fence you are on, I think. Was Crawford asking for transparency regarding the financials for the mini mega bout from Al Haymon a deal breaker… or simply smart business?

Regarding Haymon… I listened to the Crawford monologue a couple times, and my main takeaway was this: I think our chances of seeing this event may well have gone up in smoke. Because I can see how Haymon, who seems to have full say over what fights Spence takes, would be perturbed as hell at Crawford’s reporting on what went down.

Terence made Haymon look a certain way when he alleged Haymon begged off having Crawford come to the table and work with Haymon to hash out a deal based on the excuse that Haymon’s mom was ill. Also, putting out there that PBC fighters warned Crawford to not let Haymon screw him had to make Haymon heated.

Yeah, it may well be that Crawford’s attempt to clear the air may have insured he never gets Spence into the ring.

One other matter: In the vid, Crawford talks of offers by not one but two entities who’d guarantee the boxers massive sums, like $25M apiece. Bud made Spence look silly when he said Spence asked about back end profits.

But, I’m pretty sure I know of one of the offers. And the rep for that offer told me nah, the offer was for $10M for each guy, for a total of $20M. The backers thought they could recoup at that level, NOT at $20M per man. It led me to wonder the veracity of what Crawford was sharing on his live tell all.

It’s probably wisest for anyone wanting to see this no brainer bout to ignore all chatter moving forward, and save your energy for wishing other hopes and dreams come true. Maybe you will be pleasantly surprised that this shitshow condemnation of the state of the sport comes to pass when you least expect it. But I’m thinking it won’t, Terence Crawford may well have supplied the death blow to that possibility.