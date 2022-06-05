Stephen Fulton Jr. Dominates Daniel Roman To Earn A UD Victory

Stephen Fulton Jr. (21-0) made a massive statement on Showtime by dominating Daniel Roman (29-4-1) for a unanimous decision victory. All three judges had it for Fulton as the scores read 119-109, 120-108 & 120-108.

In the first round, both men were landing very effective left jabs. Fulton was quicker on his offense than Roman as the counter right hand landed in spots. Roman was consistently touching the body with a left jab. The majority of the round was spent measuring distance.

Fulton came out in the second round showing his lighting speed as the straight right hand landed flush on the face of Roman. Although Fulton saw success and used his legs to create distance, Roman kept chipping away at the body and utilizing his jab to get inside. In the third round, Fulton kept showing off his speed by using every bit of the ring while landing the lead right hand. Roman had his moments as he landed some good left uppercuts, but Fulton's stiff left jab won the round.

From rounds four to ten, Fulton dominated each round. Roman would have his moments, but just as he did, Fulton would take it away with lightning-quick combinations. Fulton decided to sit on his punches in rounds eleven and twelve and tried to go for the knockout. Although he didn't get it, Roman took many clean, hard shots and had no opportunity to land successful counters.

Fulton showed why he is one of the best fighters in boxing and should soon be considered part of the pound-for-pound discussion if he can become undisputed.

David Morrell Jr. makes easy work of Kalvin Henderson

It was a showcase type of fight, and David Morrell (7-0) did exactly what he was supposed to, and that is look great. The twenty-four-year-old Cuban super middleweight stopped Kalvin Henderson (15-2-1) 2:35 into the fourth round to earn a TKO victory.

In the first round, Morrell was all over Henderson from the start. His right hook to the body from the southpaw stance had Henderson’s attention right away. Morrell was throwing heavy shots and opened up a cut over the left eye of Henderson. Although Henderson blocked many of Morrell’s shots, plenty did make it through.

Morrell jumped on Henderson again in the second round as if he smelled blood in the water, but Henderson was landing some clean counter straight right hands and counter left hooks. Morrell consistently landed a hard right uppercut and led his attack with a right hook to the body. Towards the end of the third round, Morrell landed a big right hook that nearly decapitated Henderson. The barrage of punches that followed could have led to a stoppage, but the bell saved Henderson.

In round four, the right hook lit up Henderson like a Christmas tree, and the follow-up punches did just enough damage to persuade the referee (Luis Pabon) to stop the fight. After the fight, Morrell had this to say “I promised my brother a stoppage in rounds one through five. Promise fulfilled! And with a round to spare in the fourth. I’m looking at my phone now and I’m seeing all the messages from my family. That’s what this is all about for me. It’s David Benavidez, it’s Caleb Plant, it’s Anthony Dirrell. It’s whoever wants to get in the ring with me. I’m ready for any of them.”

