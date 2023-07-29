Spence vs Crawford Round by Round

Spence vs Crawford took years to get made, but the time arrived for a most anticipated fight which features the two best welterweights on this earth, Errol Spence from Texas against Terence Crawford of Nebraska.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs), age 33, and Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) age 35, talked about fighting each other for years, and got real about it on Saturday, July 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At T-Mobile, the 147 aces went at it, with Crawford’s WBO title and the WBC, WBA and IBF straps for the taking.

Here is how NYF EIC Michael Woods saw the action as Spence vs Crawford unfolded:

ROUND 1 Lefty vs lefty to start. Bud threw little, he gauges hand speed, power. Spence used the jab, mostly. Feel out round, Errol pressed a little late, but this was a warmup round. SPENCE

ROUND 2 Spence combos to start. They clinched with Bud’s back to the ropes. Bud still getting warmed up. Bud ramped up, ripped a few shots. Volume edge for the Texan. Bud drops Spence. Up at 9 seconds remaining. Replay showed left-right counter combo did it. CRAWFORD (w KD)

ROUND 3 of Spence vs Crawford: Spence getting heated. He wanted to make up ground. Bud so patient. Now Bud edges Errol back. You see Bud monitoring, probing for weakness. Tight round, but Bud aggression maybe more effective. CRAWFORD

ROUND 4: Bud got busier, his jab was nasty. Spence pressured, a left hand from Bud jazzed the crowd. Another left! Errol’s face is puffed some. Bud D is tight. That jab is hurtful. CRAWFORD

ROUND 5: Spence got checked by the doc before it started. The Bud accuracy was so on point. Spence threw more but Bud’s counters hurt more. The round lay close and Spence took it with a sharp left. SPENCE

