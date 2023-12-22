Check Out This Showtime Goodbye To Boxing

Adios, Showtime Boxing. The end of sn era is here, with the Showtime crew folding up the tent, a casualty of media mega corporations mergers and acquisitions, and changing consumer tastes.

Check out this video homage, a look back from the Showtime production crew which has disbanded following the call from higher ups.

“After 37 years, SHOWTIME SPORTS has signed off for the final time signaling the end of an era and the conclusion of boxing coverage that spanned four decades and chronicled the sport and its athletes from prospects to global stardom. END OF AN ERA, produced by multi-time Emmy® winner Sam Shouvlin and Emmy-nominated ALL ACCESS Director Nick Manning, is available now on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube Channel,” read a release from the cable crew.

After nearly 40 years of documenting the sweet science—from SHOBOX: The New Generation® to the biggest pay-per-view events in television history—END OF AN ERA gives viewers a backstage pass to some of the greatest bouts in boxing history, including the “Bite Fight” between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield, the epic clash between Diego Corrales and Jose Luis Castillo, which many call the greatest fight of all time, and the exhilarating trilogy of bouts between Rafael Márquez and Israel Vázquez.

This effort got crafted during Benavídez vs. Andrade in November, the final SHOWTIME PPv event. The program’s history is told by the SHOWTIME BOXING broadcasters including International Boxing Hall of Famers Al Bernstein, Jim Gray and ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr.

Also, SHOWTIME BOXING host Brian Custer, play-by-play announcer Mauro Ranallo, three-division world champion Abner Mares, and Spanish language commentators Alejandro Luna and former world champion Raul Márquez, touch on “eye-popping pageantry set the stage for edge-of-your seat pugilistic performances,” and that there is, “no match for the exhilaration or shock that fighters shared with fans after a knockout victory.”

We head to the New Year with knowledge of this fact: the boxing broadcast/media world is changing, and Showtime Boxing is part of that attrition.