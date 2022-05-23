Connect with us

Worldwide

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 Sept 17th

Worldwide

David Benavídez Wants All Of The Smoke At Super Middleweight

Worldwide

David Lemieux Should Stop

Worldwide

David Benavidez Destroys David Lemieux In Three Rounds

Worldwide

Jabbing Janibek Alimkhanuly Destroys Danny Dignum in Two Rounds

Worldwide

Buatsi Bangs Back Richards in Entertaining Action Fight

Betting MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC Vegas 55 Holm Vs Vieira: Date, Fight Time, Weigh-Ins, Odds, And Live Stream

MMA Betting Worldwide

Holly Holm’s Rise, Style Changes, And Chances Against Ketlen Vieira

Worldwide

Jean Pascal Scores An Upset Unanimous Decision Over Fanlong Meng On ProBoxTV Debut

Announcements News Worldwide

UFC Makes Promotional Debut In “The City Of Lights” On September 3rd

Worldwide

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 Sept 17th

Published

15 mins ago

on

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 Sept 17th
Photo Credit:Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The sport's biggest star will face his all-time rival in his next fight.

Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs) announced Monday that he plans on defending his undisputed super middleweight world titles against Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17. If successful, Alvarez will exercise his contractual right to a rematch against Dmitry Bivol, who soundly outpointed him for the WBA 175-pound world title on May 7 in Las Vegas.

“In the next few days, we will announce the September fight,” Alvarez stated. “Surely, it will be against GGG because we already had that agreement, but I will also fight [Dmitry] Bivol again [after that].”

 

Canelo-GGG III suddenly carries more interest after the Mexican superstar was dominated and upset by Bivol.

Kazakhstan's Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) defeated Japan's Ryota Murata (16-2, 13 KOs) in April's middleweight title unification fight by ninth-round TKO. The bout was Golovkin's first since December 2020, when he stopped IBF mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta in seven rounds in Hollywood, Florida.

 

Alvarez, a former four-division champion, and Golovkin, a longtime middleweight titleholder, agreed to the deal in February, contingent on victories from both fighters in their previous bouts. Albeit a loss should have derailed these plans, Alvarez has given the green light to challenge his arch-nemesis once again, exemplifying once again that he is the cash cow of boxing.

Golovkin, who has never competed above the 160-pound weight limit, will move up to super-middleweight for a third and likely final crack at Alvarez. Their September 2017 bout was ruled a highly controversial split draw that a majority of ringside observers saw Golovkin winning. Originally tabbed for May 2018, the rematch was postponed after Alvarez twice tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol. Although Canelo insisted the adverse finding was the result of tainted meat consumed in Guadalajara, Golovkin labeled him a cheat.

In September, after a six-month suspension, Alvarez outpointed Golovkin via majority decision in a fight-of-the-year contender.

Four years later, Alvarez, 31, and Golovkin, 40, two future Hall of Famers, are set for one last duel.

Related Topics:

Continue Reading