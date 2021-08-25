Saul Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant Preview

Following the announcement that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Caleb Plant will go head-to-head in the ring, the world of boxing is chattering about sport’s pack leader, Alvarez, meeting young gun super middleweight Plant.

Indeed, it is well worth taking a look at what the ‘Tale of the Tape’ says in regards to these two fighters and what will be up for grabs when they do meet each other in the boxing ring.

Recent records

Canelo has been an incredible and dominant force in the sport ever since he made his debut and as he enters what would be his 60th professional fight, the Mexican would appear to be more than ready for the challenge that will be posed by Plant.

The 31-year-old has only lost one fight so far in his career and that was to Floyd Mayweather in a Light Middleweight contest that was considered controversial at the time, as the scores handed out by the judges were disputed by many.

Nonetheless, he has fought 59 times and has managed to achieve 56 wins, with 38 of those via knockout, with just two draws having been recorded alongside his sole defeat.

Indeed, Canelo has been on an impressive streak as of late as well, with the red-headed boxer having been able to end the perfect records and title reigns of British duo Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders.

Caleb Plant is not an opponent to take lightly, though, as the Tennessee-born fighter has carved out a brilliant professional record for himself. Having been an alternate for Team USA at the 2012 Summer Olympics, the 29-year-old has managed to achieve a fight record that consists of 21 wins and no defeats. In those 21 fights, he has managed to win 12 via way of knockout.

Plant’s latest fight came against Caleb Truax, in which he managed to outbox his opponent and win via the judges’ scorecard after the 12 scheduled rounds of boxing had come to an end.

Why are the pair about to fight?

There is a lot on the line for both Canelo and Plant in the upcoming fight between the two on November 6 in Las Vegas, with the titles being the biggest thing at stake.

As mentioned, Canelo managed to defeat both Smith and Saunders recently which saw him capture the WBC and WBO Super Middleweight titles, adding to the WBA title that he had already been holding. However, the fight against Plant will help to solidify his legacy as the best pound-for-pound fighter currently active.

Whilst his undefeated streak will also be on the line, Plant is the current IBF Super Middleweight champion and will not be prepared to let that championship belt go without a fight.

Whether Canelo will be able to beat three undefeated champions in a year and unify the division remains to be seen, but there will be history made in Las Vegas regardless of the outcome!