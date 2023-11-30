Ryan Garcia Vs Own Promoter Golden Boy Beef Continues

Ryan Garcia vs. Golden Boy Promotions is a gift that keeps on giving, for those who treasure such relationships playing out a certain way in public.

GBP exec Bernard Hopkins has no interest in sugarcoating his thoughts—even if the man on the receiving end happens to be his own fighter and one of boxing's cash cows.

The Hall of Famer dished out the goods when Ryan Garcia criticized Golden Boy Promotions, with whom he is locked in a legal battle regarding their contractual terms, yet again for a perceived lack of support.

Hopkins had said to Fighthype.com of Garcia’s future post Gervonta loss when he said, “I will see how Ryan looks and then make my personal decision on whether he should fight again.”

Ryan Garcia took offense to that and said so.

The latest rough patch occurred as Garcia was making media rounds to promote his upcoming bout against Oscar Duarte this Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

“There’s one thing about this sport that I love and that’s why I talk so passionately about it, and some take it wrong and I don’t care,” Hopkins, a Golden Boy partner, told FightHubTV.

“I’m not apologetic. I stand on what I say: Boxing will call your bluff. I’mma say it again: boxing will call your bluff. One thing about this sport, like no other sport, if you say who you are or who you think you are, either way, it will call your bluff. And one thing about this: it won’t be a secret, it won’t be in the dark. It will be in the light.”

Hopkins said he's not in the business of giving fighters false hope. He responded to Ryan’s critique of his public questioning of his viability to fight on.

“Not treating him like a champion?” Hopkins said. “Is he a champion? He got a world [title] belt? Listen, we’re not in the business—and Oscar will repeat in his own way—we’re not in business of kissing fighter’s [asses], telling them something that they’re not.

“Now, I will promote a fight, but I will not promote a lie. I’mma say it again. I will promote a fight, but I will not promote a lie. Take that to the bank and make sure you get interest later on off that quote.

“I feel like I’m not gonna let the media or anybody else turn this into ‘you said this, I said that.’ I spoke on it now because I want the world and the people to understand, whether they agree or disagree, they gotta go back to the videos.”

“My thing is the young fighters today that are really about it … really about their work and standing on what they say,” Hopkins said.

“One thing about my experience … can no generation come after me and think they can con me and think they can bluff me and think they can say something that I don’t say because mostly the OGs … we been there, done it and seen it, so we understand what's there and not there. So you cannot do that to those who know. I would say that I just want [Ryan Garcia] to be the greatness that he thinks he is or that he is, and we support him.”

Ryan Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs), who is set to make his junior welterweight debut against Duarte, went public with his frustration in the lack of loyalty displayed by his team following his April 22 knockout loss to Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

One Of Many Rough Patches

The junior welterweight contender went public with his frustration with the lack of loyalty displayed by his team following his April 22 knockout loss to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Neither De La Hoya, co-founder and head of Golden Boy, nor company partner Bernard Hopkins were present at the post-fight press conference. But this was the first of many frosty moments between Ryan Garcia and company.

Nine months after inking a long-term contract extension with Golden Boy in 2019, Garcia requested his release from the organization after he was proposed lesser fights in which he had no interest in participating.

“If they don’t think I’m the next world champ, if they don’t think I’m the next big fighter in the world, prove it – let me go,” Ryan Garcia told The Athletic. “Just free release right now and let me be. Why do you want to hold back somebody who’s not going to be shi*t?

“Don’t hold me back; release me. … If you don’t think I’m the real deal, because you’re insinuating that I’m not really the real deal and I’m not on that level yet, release me and I’ll prove it to you.”

But this has been a reoccurring theme for Garcia, who only wants to take bigger fights.

He was supposed to have a tune-up against Mercito Gesta in January in preparation for Davis, but decided he was comfortable heading into the most significant fight of his career on the heels of a nine-month layoff.

De La Hoya, who fought five world title fights in 1997 alone, said Ryan Garcia was making a mistake.

“We saw what Ryan posted, and we have to respect it, we have to respect his decision. I understand Ryan’s frustrations, and I understand the people’s frustration – the fans want to see Ryan vs ‘Tank,’ that is it.”

“Look, Davis is going to have a tune up fight. His tools are going to be very sharp for when he faces Ryan Garcia in April. Ryan’s decided to bypass the tune up and go straight to ‘Tank.’ ”

“I strongly feel it’s a big mistake, but we just have to wish him the very best and for him to stay in shape, stay in the gym, continue sparring, stay focused and wait for that big day.”

Not only did it turn out to be a mistake, Garcia later admitted that he entered the ring that night against Davis with a rib injury.

Davis dropped Ryan Garcia twice in their scheduled 12-round bout, but it was a left hand to the body in the seventh round that did him in.

Davis dropped Garcia to a knee in the seventh round with the shot and stayed down for the full 10 count.

After the fight, Showtime's microphones picked up Garcia telling then-trainer Joe Goossen that Davis hit him in the same area where he suffered a sparring injury two weeks before the fight.

Junior welterweight prospect Tsendbaatar Erdenebat, a two-time Olympian from Mongolia, later revealed himself as the culprit on social media.

Golden Boy Sues Ryan Garcia

Garcia is bound to Golden Boy until 2026, and the latter has taken measures to ensure he can't run away.

Golden Boy filed a lawsuit against Garcia in June to enforce its contract with their star fighter.

The suit came in response to a demand letter from Garcia's legal team on June 9 alleging violations of the promotional agreement, including California and federal law, that invalidate the contract.

“Golden Boy has been proud to have worked with Ryan Garcia for the last several years and to help catapult him to the kind of stardom that led to the biggest boxing Pay Per View event in years just two months ago,” Golden Boy stated after the lawsuit was filed.

“With this filing, we are seeking to ensure that Ryan and his team will honor the remainder of his contract, a contract that Ryan Garcia himself called ‘one of the most lucrative boxing deals for a prospect in the history of the sport.”

For now, the soap opera continues.