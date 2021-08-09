Roach: Pacquiao Is Not Training This Hard To Say Goodbye

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

on

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA (August 9, 2021) – Eight-division world champion and boxer laureate Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao has no use for a rearview mirror, at least when it comes to his illustrious boxing career, so says his Hall of Fame trainer of 20 years, world-famous Freddie Roach.

Today, amazin’ Manny, 42, begins his final week of training camp, at Hollywood, California-based Wild Card Boxing Club, for his August 21 challenge of undefeated unified WBC/IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr.

Spence, who is 11 years younger and over four inches taller than Manny, is, arguably, Manny’s biggest fight, in a boxing lifetime made up of big boxing events and spectacular victories.

Manny enters this battle riding a historic string of welterweight title victories over Lucas Matthysse, Adrien Broner, and Keith Thurman, which resulted in Manny, at age 40, becoming the oldest man to win a welterweight world championship belt.

Manny’s last three opponents boasted a combined record of 101-7-1 (82 KOs) — a winning percentage of 93% with a victory by knockout ratio of 81% — when Manny defeated them. One of boxing’s most beloved warriors, Manny has held a world title in every decade, going back to the nineties.

“Manny doesn’t need to play his golden oldies. He is still producing new hits,” said Freddie. “He hasn’t cut one corner in training camp. Not one. He runs up the hills in Griffith Park straight to the Hollywood sign. He crunches thousands of sit-ups daily. He spars three days each week and hits every bag on the gym floor with bad intentions every day. He is still the hardest worker I have ever trained and an eager student. He wants this one more than anything.”

“Manny isn’t training this hard to say goodbye,” Roach continued. “It’s to prove he’s still here. Philippine politics might influence when Manny hangs up his gloves. Maybe this is Manny’s last fight. But this summer, he has been training for his greatest victory, and for Manny, that is saying something. It’s the stuff that greatness is made of.”

Manny, (62-7-2, 39 KOs), who hails from Sarangani Province in the Philippines, is the one-time Boxing Writers Association of America Fighter of the Decade and three-time Fighter of the Year.

He faces his biggest professional boxing challenge when he goes mano a mano with Spence (27-0, 21 KOs), from DeSoto, Texas.

The Pacquiao-Spence world championship event, which headlines a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View, Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is promoted by TGB Promotions, MP Promotions and Man Down Promotions. The pay-per-view will begin at 9 p.m. RT / 6 p.m. PT. Remaining tickets can be purchased through t-mobilearena.com and axs.com.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

