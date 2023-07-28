Reyes Boxing Promotions Ponders Fights, Tonight and Tomorrow

We all count down to fight night, as we are keen to see how Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford plays out. In the meantime, we pass the time thinking about this desired-for battle, how it is likely to play out.

Michael Reyes of Reyes Boxing Promotions kindly checked in with NYF as he counted down to a Friday night fight, featuring his guy Chris Thompson, doing battle with Jeovanny Estela in Orlando, Florida tonight.

“My prediction for Spence-Crawford: unanimous decision for Spence,” Reyes said.

“Why? He’s a natural 147, talented boxer, and he’s fighting on own promoters’ card, that plays into it,” stated the Massachusetts native who has quickly gained a rep as a promoter to watch for in the last couple years.

Will Bad Judging Mar Spence vs Crawford?

I inquired, is Reyes thinking that we are likely to see bad judging mar the event? “I would love to say no,” he said. “It’s three subjective people, they are going to look for the good in the guy who they believe is the A side.”

I chuckled, silently giving Reyes points for political deftness. “We hope for fairness, want to see fairness, want to see objectivity…but based on some of the things we’ve seen lately, and historically…”

His voice trailed off, the meaning abundantly clear, sadly.

One reason to keep that eye on Reyes is that he is in the trenches as a trainer, too, he isn’t “just” a promoter. He, in other words, knows the real angles from a wider variety of spots than most boxing promoters do. Reyes is a skilled promoter, clearly, though; he steered me back to Chris Thompson.

Reyes told me he thinks his guy is going to triumph tonight.

He gave a convincing talk in support of the theory, too: “He’s a talented fighter, from the KC area. Estela is talented, too. He’s from this Orlando territory, we’re going into his backyard. I predict a split decision win for Chris Thompson. I don’t say my guy dominates this fight, but I will say, I think he puts in work with higher level people in his training. He spars with Terence Crawford, they said his jab is unstoppable, like George Foremans! He’s sparred with Demetrius Andrade, his feedback was that Chris Thompson is tenacious, his controlling of the ring. Chris was sparring partner for Amir Khan before Kell Brook. He’s tall, it’s 154, he’s been at 160 mostly, and came down. Estela is going up.”

Thompson also checked in with us, hours before his fight. “I believe in my ability. God got me. I been around champions! It’s nothing I haven’t seen! Me versus him tonight, may the best man win, but I’m gonna win tonight,” he stated.

And in Spence vs Crawford?

“Crawford,” Thompson said. He thinks via stoppage. “He’s versatile, he’s smart, he’s strong, I think he’s just an all-around dog! I think he’s gonna win.”