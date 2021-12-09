Probellum Finds A Broadcasting Partner

Los Angeles, CA – December 8, 2021 – Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a global multi-platform media company, announced today a partnership with global boxing organization Probellum, airing the promotion’s first major event, PROBELLUM: Revolution-World Championship Boxing Live From Dubai, on popular Anthem properties AXS TV and Fight Network this Saturday, December 11, starting at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

Probellum is an emerging brand in the boxing landscape, boasting a stable of more than 20 world-class fighters including Nonito Donaire, Ricky Burns, Lee McGregor, Regis Prograis and Muhammad Waseem, among others.

Saturday’s fully-loaded Revolution main card is broadcast live from Dubai’s landmark Coca-Cola Arena, giving AXS TV and Fight Network viewers the best seat in the house for four must-see bouts, headlined by a pair of 12-round world championship showdowns as UK standout Sunny Edwards defends his IBF Flyweight title against Jayson Mama, while John Riel Casimero defends his WBO Bantamweight title against Paul Butler.

Additionally, beloved ring announcer Michael Buffer will be on-hand to serve as Master of Ceremonies for the festivities.

Boxing enthusiasts across the United States will be able to enjoy Probellum’s inaugural event on AXS TV, whose rich history of combat sports coverage includes acclaimed MMA events from around the world, as well as the all-female MMA promotion Invicta FC, and the iconic IMPACT Wrestling promotion.

The night marks the first of two Probellum events to air throughout the United States and Canada on the premier combat sports hub Fight Network, which will also broadcast the organization’s upcoming three-hour, four- bout event on Saturday, December 18, as fighters such as Lewis Ritson, Christian Uruzquieta, Emiliano Dominguez and Thomas Patrick Ward go toe-to-toe live from Rainton Arena in Sunderland, England.

“We’re thrilled to announce news of Probellum’s broadcast deal across the USA and Canada, giving millions of fight fans the opportunity to watch our huge events this month,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

“One of our key goals when we launched Probellum was to make our events accessible to all, and this broadcast deal with AXS TV and Fight Network will achieve just that, allowing fans to witness some of the very best boxers from around the world.”

“Anthem has long been a major proponent of combat sports, and we are proud to join forces with Probellum to bring their inaugural Revolution event to boxing enthusiasts throughout the United States and Canada on AXS TV and Fight Network,” said Leonard Asper, founder and CEO of Anthem. “From boxing and MMA, to professional wrestling and more, combat sports content has consistently ranked as one of our most popular programming offerings. We are honored to be part of two historic Probellum events, and look forward to sharing their world-class boxing brand with our viewers starting with Probellum: Revolution this Saturday.”

For live news and updates, be sure to follow Probellum on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Also, visit @AXSTV and @FightNetwork and follow #ProbellumRevolution LIVE from Dubai.