Pennsylvania Man Lives A Carpe Diem Life, Cannot Wait To Step Into Gleason’s Gym

Tony Corbino is 51 years old, will be 52 on June 29 and is very much looking forward to traveling from PA to NY, to attend the Gleason’s Gym Masters Boxing Tournament in June.

Corbino, married 26 years, boasted to NY Fights that he has “two amazing daughters,” who no doubt are holding fingers crossed that pop will get the W in his first fight.

And, yes, Corbino is hoping the virus flare-up will have settled down, and the Masters session will go on as scheduled. (This is a much anticipated event, for the record.) He will keep training his butt off, 5 or 6 times a week, and be ready to take on a foe at 178 pounds.

So, how’d he get started in the sweet science? “I started out going to a class that incorporated boxing as part of a program and I instantly fell in love with the sport,” he told me. “I never knew the amount of knowledge and strategy needed until I started getting serious about boxing. I’ve gained such a large amount of respect for fighters. I find myself rarely missing a fight now. I’ve been boxing now for a few years at Washington Boxing Academy in Ardmore, PA.”

Corbino, it is clear, lives a carpe diem lifestyle. He was a volunteer fireman for over 15 years, then stopped to pursue another passion of BBQ. “I opened up my own BBQ joint, Saturdays and Sundays from April to the end of October, four years now,” he said, referring proudly to Corbino’s BBQ in Ardmore, PA.

Darn right I will go out of my way if anywhere near that territory to sample the wares…

And, pray tell, how’d he find out about this Masters gathering? “I read that Gleason’s has a tournament. I myself can think of no better place then to have my first fight at such an iconic gym. What a place full of history. Who hasn’t heard of Gleason’s? I’m truly excited to step into that gym and ring.”

NOTE: Corbino told me all that pre-Coronavirus. So, I reached back out to him, and asked him, first and foremost how he and family were doing.

“My family and I are doing well,” he said. “Thank you. I truly hope that you and your family are doing well also. We have about 200 cases here in Delaware County and over 2000 in Pennsylvania. My wife who works for a finance company has been working from home. I work for Verizon as a lineman. I’ve been with them for 20 years now and have been going in everyday. I am very grateful for that. So many people out of work. It’s such a difficult time for so many.”

Whoever Tony fights should not assume he’s been dialing back because of the virus’ impact. “All the gyms here are closed but I still train every day. My coaches keep me on track and focused. Not sure where I’d be without them. We connect through Zoom mostly. A lot of shadow boxing/core and running. I’m definitely looking forward to NY!

“Especially, Brooklyn. It brings back a lot of childhood memories for me. My father grew up on 54th street. We would visit my gramps as much as possible. Also extremely excited to step through the doors of Gleason’s and to enter the ring for the first time. Man, what history!”