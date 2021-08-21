Connect with us

Worldwide

Pacquiao & Ugas Make Weight In What Was A Strange Atmosphere

Worldwide

BETTING BOXING: The Pick For Me Is Pacquiao, I'm Not Touching Ugas

Worldwide

Canelo Álvarez to Face Caleb Plant on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas

Worldwide

The Requisite Fight Week Rumor Is This: Yordenis Ugas Has Injured Elbow

Worldwide

Gleason's Fantasy Camp Receives Rave Review

Worldwide

Manny Pacquiao Arrives In Las Vegas; We're Three Days Away From Pacquiao-Ugas

Worldwide

Mary McGee Shares On Trash Talk Beef With Victoria Bustos, Being Targeted For Racial Abuse In Argentina

Worldwide

Ranking Boxing’s Biggest Ever Crowds --New York Leads the Way

Worldwide

Elvis Garcia: The Next Real Heavyweight Prospect?

Worldwide

Teddy Atlas: You Can Look at Manny Pacquiao as a Force of Nature, Like the Ocean

Worldwide

Pacquiao & Ugas Make Weight In What Was A Strange Atmosphere

Published

40 seconds ago

on

It was a hot Friday afternoon in Las Vegas as everyone participating in the Manny Pacquiao (67-7-2) vs Yordenis Ugas (26-4) card made their way to the scales.

Although there was plenty of buzz in the lobby area as tons of Pacquaio fans stood outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena doors in hope of seeing the Senator hit the scales, to my surprise, the weigh-in was not open to the public. I found that a little strange and thought that it was a missed opportunity to generate some Vegas strip buzz going into tomorrow night’s PPV.

As I made my way into the weigh-in area, I noticed after the DJ started to play some music that Victor Ortiz and Robert Guerrero hit the scales as if they were weighing in officially. This was odd as both men seemed as if they had no intent of returning to the scales when the lights and cameras were on. They did and even then, Ortiz came in a pound over the welterweight limit while Guerrero was close to a pound under.

Seems like more of the purists are excited about this one.Photo Cred: Sean Michael Ham / TGB Promotions

 

The rest of the weigh in went as planned but I couldn’t help but notice the size of Ugas when he stepped on the scale. As Michael Woods tweeted out the other day, Ugas has the build of a junior middleweight. Both men looked in tremendous shape as they both made the welterweight limit.

The whole weigh-in felt strange and it didn’t have the feeling of a big fight like other Pacquaio events. Maybe the Spence injury had so much of an impact on the overall event that they are just wanting to get through it at this point. Tomorrow will be interesting, and I hope the judges are on their “A” game because we don’t need another bad scorecard.

Here are the weights from the entire card.

Related Topics:

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. His club show pieces allow fans to see who is next on the horizon, and his training camp check ins are much anticipated. Abe can be found on twitter @abeg718.

Continue Reading

Sponsors