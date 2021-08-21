Pacquiao & Ugas Make Weight In What Was A Strange Atmosphere

It was a hot Friday afternoon in Las Vegas as everyone participating in the Manny Pacquiao (67-7-2) vs Yordenis Ugas (26-4) card made their way to the scales.

Although there was plenty of buzz in the lobby area as tons of Pacquaio fans stood outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena doors in hope of seeing the Senator hit the scales, to my surprise, the weigh-in was not open to the public. I found that a little strange and thought that it was a missed opportunity to generate some Vegas strip buzz going into tomorrow night’s PPV.

As I made my way into the weigh-in area, I noticed after the DJ started to play some music that Victor Ortiz and Robert Guerrero hit the scales as if they were weighing in officially. This was odd as both men seemed as if they had no intent of returning to the scales when the lights and cameras were on. They did and even then, Ortiz came in a pound over the welterweight limit while Guerrero was close to a pound under.

The rest of the weigh in went as planned but I couldn’t help but notice the size of Ugas when he stepped on the scale. As Michael Woods tweeted out the other day, Ugas has the build of a junior middleweight. Both men looked in tremendous shape as they both made the welterweight limit.

The whole weigh-in felt strange and it didn’t have the feeling of a big fight like other Pacquaio events. Maybe the Spence injury had so much of an impact on the overall event that they are just wanting to get through it at this point. Tomorrow will be interesting, and I hope the judges are on their “A” game because we don’t need another bad scorecard.

Here are the weights from the entire card.