Oscar De La Hoya Coming Back to Fight, July 3, on Triller Fight Club Event

During a Friday virtual press conference to hype the April 17 Triller Fight Club event topped by a Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight, promoter Oscar De La Hoya dropped some news.

Snoop Dogg, one of the creators of the TFC, with Ryan Kavanaugh, joined Al Bernstein on a Las Vegas stage. He brought De La Hoya on, after the Joe Fournier vs Reykon fight was delved into. “July third, I’m making my comeback,” De La Hoya said, and then exited after a mic drop.

No word on who he will be fighting, but yes, after copious teasing, it looks like The Golden Boy, age 48, will return to the squared circle. It’s been awhile–he last gloved up in 2008, when younger gun Manny Pacquiao proved too energetic for the East LA Hall of Famer.

On Dec. 6, 2008, Oscar realized that he’d been doing the boxing thing for awhile, and he’d leave the stage to allow younger guns to soak up adulation. On Saturday, he appeared on the DAZN show topped by Vergil Ortiz Jr, a Golden Boy boxer, versus Maurice Hooker. He told Chris Mannix, during an interview, that he’d started sparring, and damn, he had forgotten how good he was. He didn’t talk who he might fight, but said that he wanted to easy prey, he’s always prided himself on fighting the best.