NY Fights Experts Predict: Haney or Prograis?

Genuine enthusiasm is building toward Saturday's junior lightweight title fight between Devin “The Dream” Haney of Las Vegas and Regis “Rougarou” Prograis of Houston. The Chase Center in San Francisco appears headed for a sellout Saturday for the battle between former unified, undisputed lightweight champion Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) and WBC World Junior Lightweight champion Prograis (29-1, 24, KOs).

Haney, age 25, is coming off his unanimous decision victory over Vasily Lomachenko. If Haney can win another world title in a second division, his place in the pound-for-pound top ten should be solid.

Despite a lackluster showing in his last bout against Danielito Zorrilla, Prograis vows he won't give up his title without a fight, and the 34-year-old is confident he can make it extremely uncomfortable for Haney.

Who will win in the Haney vs Prograis matchup? Our NY Fights team of writers and guest experts offer their quick takes.



Skills Pay The Bills for Devin Haney

Cesar Rene Frausto, writer: I predict Devin Haney’s fluent boxing IQ along with calculated clinches throughout the fight will frustrate Regis Prograis. Prograis will have legitimate success throughout the fight via hard counters and shots in general that may gain Haney’s respect.

Haney’s offense will surpass Prograis’ output, in which Haney will also avoid toe-to-toe exchanges so as to avoid getting hurt. There will also be a great probability of Prograis winning via KO, yet I am not so confident that happens. I see Haney using a healthy range of punch selection: body shots via hooks, straight rights, and jabs, along with reserved headshots in the same fashion (varied punches). Haney by UD: eight rounds to four roughly.

Colin Morrison, writer: Although he is moving up into the natural weight class of Regis Prograis, I think Devin Haney possesses the tools to get the job done in San Francisco on Saturday. The Dream will utilize his superb boxing skills to leave Rougarou Prograis chasing shadows all night. Haney wins this by unanimous decision.

Abraham Gonzalez, writer: Haney by unanimous decision in a boring fight.

Haney vs Prograis Goes the Distance

Grey Johnson, BoxRec (AKA ‘BoxRecGrey’): Haney UD12. I think the best chance for Regis is to hurt Haney early and gain respect but I think Haney will be hard to hit and keep Regis's workrate low.

Tommy Rainone, writer: I see the fight going the distance. That’s where I put most of my money with a little bit on the underdog Prograis should he manage to land something, which I don’t see happening. What won’t happen is a Haney knockout so all my bases are covered. But I see Prograis having a very difficult time cutting the distance while eating a lot of jabs and enough right hands all night for a comfortable Haney decision.

Ernie Green, writer: Haney has been on the right side of close decisions and Regis has been on the wrong side of close decisions. Unless Prograis knocks him out, I don’t see anything changing in this fight.

Michael Woods, Editor In Chief: Prograis is 34, age isn’t a number. Right time for Haney, younger man smart boxes his way to UD.

Does Prograis Have a Chance?

Aaron Brason-Stewart, writer: I think the added weight Haney will have after jumping a weight class will only benefit him. I believe we will see a healthier version of Haney and think he will look even better this weekend. He will go through some tough moments in this fight.

Prograis is a puncher but has great boxing skills and good ring IQ which will cause some problems for Haney. However, after a few rounds when Haney has figured him out, I expect him to box him at range. We may even see a knockdown. But I think Haney will prevail with a unanimous decision.

Anthony Saldaña, Supreme Boxing: Regis by TKO late rounds. For me, it’s the versatility, the strength, and the effective aggressiveness of Regis that will be the deciding factors in this match. Styles make fights, and I just feel that Regis has the style that will be too much for Devin to handle. Of course, speed beats power, but timing beats speed and as the fight goes later in the rounds, it’ll be the timing and power of Regis that helps him secure this victory.

Falkentalk: Regis Prograis's confidence during Fight Week is impressive. He firmly believes he has the power and skills to retain his WBC junior lightweight belt, and can box if Haney won't come to play. But Haney has been underestimated before. He went to Australia and defeated the hard-hitting George Kambosos Jr. twice, then took down Lomachenko despite a slow start.

Prograis has power, but he's got to land the punches. Haney will be too elusive to get caught. The fight will be a tense chess match going the distance. As long as Haney stays disciplined and avoids a brawl, Haney gets the decision victory.

If you're counting, that's nine of our ten experts picking Haney. If Prograis pulls off the upset, “Stacks” Saldaña will look pretty damn smart.