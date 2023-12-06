UFC Fight Night 233 Payouts: Who’s Getting Paid The Most At The UFC Apex

We’ll be taking a look at all the UFC fighter pay from UFC Fight Night 233 from the UFC Apex this weekend.

It’s the penultimate UFC card of 2023 and we’ve got all the news on UFC Fight Night 233 payouts coming from Las Vegas, after the card was initially moved from Shanghai, China.

Song Yadong would have been expecting to fight in his home country against Christ Gutierrez but both men will still be determined to win, no matter the location, and earn a UFC bonus as well.

In the co-main event, the legendary Anthony Smith is in action after agreeing to a fight against Khalil Rountree Jr. at just two weeks’ notice.

We’ll have the UFC payouts news from those two match-ups and all the other fights from UFC Fight Night 233 this weekend.

UFC Fighter Pay: What Will Yadong and Gutierrez Be Paid at UFC Fight Night 233?

Seventh ranked bantamweight Yadong takes on 14th ranked Gutierrez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 233, and fighter payouts won’t be the only thing on their mind.

Whilst the two men in the Octagon will be motivated by the UFC Fight Night 233 payouts somewhat, it’s always the need to win and defend their position in the top 15 that will inspire the pair.

Deiveson Figueiredo’s debut in the division last weekend has certainly served as a warning to the division as what’s to come.

Yadong is one place above him in the rankings and is making his third appearance in a main event in his last three appearances.

He’s got a win-a-piece in the previous two, beating Ricky Simon in April but losing to Cory Sandhagen in September 2022.

Against Simon he was expected to make around $100,000, having earned less against Sandhagen, and we expect his UFC Fight Night prize money to be given a bit of a boost this time out.

He’ll obviously be looking for one of the UFC bonuses for Fight of the Night or Performance of the Night, but even before then he should break his record.

Gutierrez’s last appearance came in October when he was part of the UFC Vegas 81 card and he reportedly picked up around $160,000.

Despite the fact that this is his first main event, we expect that his UFC fighter pay won’t go up too much this time out.

UFC Payouts: What the Rest of the Card Can Expect

We’ve got news on the UFC Fight Night 233 payouts from the rest of the card and what everyone can expect to be picking up in their pay-packets, before UFC bonuses are added on.

In the co-main event, Anthony Smith steps in for Azamat Murzakanov on two weeks’ notice to match up against Khalil Rountree Jr.

Murzakanov pulled out due to falling ill with pneumonia but Rountree is unlikely to mind as he now faces someone above him in the rankings, with a chance to make a name for himself and beat a legend in the light heavyweight division.

Below the biggest names there’s a group of fighters looking to pick up their latest UFC fighter pay this weekend, and maybe even grab one of the UFC bonuses on offer.

Nasrat Haqparasat and Jamie Mullarkey will be hoping to make a name for themselves in a packed lightweight division that Arman Tsarukyan shook up last weekend.

11th and 12th ranked bantamweights Tim Elliott and Sumudaerji are involved in one of the tighter fights on paper this weekend.

The pair will be amongst all the fighters hoping to pick up their record UFC payouts whilst defending their positions in the top 15 rankings.

Junyong Park looks to pick up his fifth win in-a-row as he comes up against Andre Muniz in the Octagon. The Brazilian has lost twice in 2023 and will be as desperate as anyone to finish the year on a high.

Here’s what everyone can be expected to be taking home as part of the UFC Fight Night 233 prize money.

Song Yadong – $150,000

Chris Gutierrez – $160,000

Anthony Smith – $95,000

Khalil Rountree Jr. – $90,000

Nasrat Haqparsat – $120,000

Jamie Mullarkey – $85,000

Tim Elliott – $90,000

Sumudaerji – $68,000

Junyong Park – $85,000

Andre Muniz – $70,000

Overall there’s no doubt that the quality of match ups on UFC Fight Night 233 don’t live up to those at UFC Austin last weekend.

Of course that doesn’t mean that the UFC fighter pay this weekend will be worse than it was last weekend, but it’s unlikely the UFC bonuses will be paid out as much as in Austin.

On a night where nine of the 12 fights were ended within the time limit, and before the judges had their say, eight fighters ended up with the performance of the night bonus.

There’s still plenty of UFC Fight Night 233 prize money up for grabs, of course little is known exactly on UFC fighter pay but we can predict based on their previous fights what each fighter will earn.